Nintendo knows how much you've been craving a new song from Splatoon 3's Deep Cut, so naturally, it's gifted us with a new track for this cosiest of Fridays.

'Big Betrayal' clocks in at just under 2 minutes in length and tells the story of how Big Man conducted a secret solo project as Ian BGM, and the fallout after fellow Deep Cut members Frye and Shiver find out. Naughty Big Man!

It's... well, it's a new Splatoon song. That's about all we can say about it. It's fine, it's catchy, but it's not exactly going to stick in our heads for very long. Still, give it a listen and see what you think.

Splatoon 3 recently revealed its upcoming 'Drizzle Season' update, which will be going live for all users on September 1st, 2023. It was also confirmed that a new Splatfest will also be taking place in September, this time pitting Frye, Shiver, and Big Man against one another to find out who is the best leader.

Finally, a new batch of amiibo figures based on the Deep Cut members has been revealed and will be launching in November. Scanning them into the game will grant users exclusive new gear and more.