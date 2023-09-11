Update #2 [Mon 11th Sep, 2023 12:30 BST]: After a weekend of tough competition, the results are in for Splatoon 3's latest Splatfest and Team Shiver has walked away with yet another win.

In the battle of "Who would make the best leader?", the final points were a little more evenly spread across the three teams, though it was Shiver that walked away with the victory after amassing a grand total of 38p compared to Big Man's 12p and Frye's 7p.





And remember—we're ALL winners when it comes to Super Sea Snails. Don't forget to pick yours up! pic.twitter.com/si4Vam0DZy SRL Results Dept. reporting in on the...results of the first-anniversary Splatfest. Who would be the best leader among Shiver, Frye, and Big Man? Congrats to Team Shiver!And remember—we're ALL winners when it comes to Super Sea Snails. Don't forget to pick yours up! #Splatoon3 September 11, 2023

Good splatting, everyone! Now, onto the next one.

Update #1 [Fri 8th Sep, 2023 11:30 BST]: Get those ink guns at the ready folks, this is your reminder that Splatoon 3's next Splatfest kicks off this weekend.

The question this time is "Who would make the best leader?" with the Deep Cut trio — Shiver, Frye and Big Man — heading up the three teams.

You can find the exact time that the event will get underway in your region below:

North America - 8th September 2023, 5pm PDT - 10th September 2023, 5pm PDT

- 8th September 2023, 5pm PDT - 10th September 2023, 5pm PDT Australia - 9th September 2023, 10am AEST - 11th September 11am AEST

- 9th September 2023, 10am AEST - 11th September 11am AEST New Zealand - 9th September 2023, 12pm NZST - 11th September 12pm NZST

- 9th September 2023, 12pm NZST - 11th September 12pm NZST UK - 9th September 2023, 1am BST - 11th September 2023 1am BST

- 9th September 2023, 1am BST - 11th September 2023 1am BST Europe - 9th September 2023, 2am CEST- 11th September 2023 2am CEST

- 9th September 2023, 2am CEST- 11th September 2023 2am CEST Japan - 9th September 2023 9am JST - 11th September 2023 9am JST

Make sure that you have registered your vote in the Splatsville booth to get levelling-up that official Splatfest t-shirt.

Original article [Thu 17th Aug, 2023 15:00 BST]: Nintendo has announced the latest Splatfest event for Splatoon 3, due to take place from September 9th to September 11th, 2023.

This time, the Splatfest will ask the age-old question: Who is the best leader? The three teams will represent the three members of Deep Cut: Shiver, Frye, and Big Man.





Find out in a special Splatfest to celebrate one year since Who would be the best leader: Shiver, Frye or Big Man?Find out in a special Splatfest to celebrate one year since #Splatoon3 's launch, taking place from 09/09 to 11/09! pic.twitter.com/kDM2WlGvV5 August 17, 2023

The latest Splatfest follows on from the 'priorities-themed' Splatfest which took place over the weekend of August 11th-13th. It was a reasonably close match, but Team Money managed to take home the prize.

Be sure to check out our full Splatfest guide for all the details on dates, times, themes, and winners.