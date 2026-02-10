Last week, Nintendo released the ver. 11.0.1 update for Splatoon 3, addressing multiple bugs that cropped up with the beefy patch prior. This was business as usual, of course, but it turns out that the update accidentally included some adjustments that Nintendo was hoping to release further down the line. Whoops.

As revealed in a new post on the Japanese Nintendo support page, the 11.0.1 update mistakenly tweaked the bullet splash ink coverage of the Rapid Blaster weapons, while the Rapid Blaster Pro had its ink consumption increased by approximately 14%. It's minor balancing, sure, but Nintendo was hoping to keep it up its sleeve for a while longer.

The company confirmed that the changes will remain in place for now, though they may be subject to further tweaks in the future.

[Splatoon 3] Version 11.0.1 accidentally included some balance changes that were intended for a future update. • Rapid Blaster: Increased the radius inked by spray droplets from shots by about 10%. • Rapid Blaster Pro: Increased the amount of ink consumed by about 14%. 🐦 original post — OatmealDome (@oatmealdome.bsky.social) 2026-02-10T05:21:10.2390046Z

On X, Nintendo confirmed that it's currently considering the contents of the next Splatoon 3 balance update, and it will reveal more information at a later date.

While the mistakenly-added adjustments can't be found in the 11.0.1 patch notes, you'll find everything else included in the latest batch of updates in our coverage below.