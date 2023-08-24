Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Apart from some news for Sonic Frontiers and the upcoming Sonic Superstars this week, Sega has also rolled out a brand new patch for its retro compilation Sonic Origins Plus.

On the Switch, in particular, the opening animation quality for the game has been improved. Along with this, players can also look forward to some Game Gear game improvements, audio fixes and multiple game-specific fixes.

Here are the patch notes (via Steam):

Patch Notes: • New Feature - Players can toggle off Anti-Aliasing to have a "nearest neighbor" pixel rendering in Sonic 1/2/3&K/CD and all Game Gear games in the Options Menu.

• New Feature - Players can toggle Game Gear sound to Mono in the Options Menu. This feature addresses the “double audio” Game Gear audio issue.

• Game Gear games will now fill into the provided screen space properly.

• Super Amy will have proper after-images while running.

• Amy's movements will appear smoother in Sonic 2 Special Stages.

• Metallic Madness Zone 2 item boxes location and contents are properly placed.

• In Quartz Quadrant Zone 2, Amy will no longer disappear as the camera moves away in certain conditions.

• Players can now pause the game while in Doomsday Zone.

• In Boss Rush mode against Egg Tilter, Knuckles will have proper rolling animations from springs.

• In Flying Battery Zone, spin-dashing into the magnetic presses will no longer result in instant collision death.

• The correct description for "Jump" is now present in the Chinese localization of the Sonic 3&K digital manual.

• In Competition Mode, Knuckles' change direction movement has been adjusted.

• Additional physics adjustments have been made in Sandopolis Zone.

• Menu text will no longer shrink after entering the Museum and returning to the Main Menu.

• Amy will now be able to complete stage loops while using her Rush Attack.

• The game will no longer crash while playing as Sonic and Tails after collecting the 6th Chaos Emerald in Sonic 1.

• In Sonic CD, Extras that are unlocked will now remain unlocked.

• In Sonic CD, Amy will appear in the proper coordinates after time travelling in certain levels.





In case you missed it at launch, Sonic Origins Plus adds 12 Game Gear titles, makes Amy Rose a playable character and much more. You can learn more about this title in our Nintendo Life review: