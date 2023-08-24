Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update [Thu 24th Aug, 2023 03:55 BST]:

Sega has now released this demo for Samba de Amigo: Party Central in Europe. Here's the confirmation via social media:





Original article [Wed 16th Aug, 2023 01:25 BST]:

Ahead of the launch of Samba De Amigo: Party Central on the Switch later this month, Sega has released an eShop demo in North and South America.

This demo will give players access to two songs "Tik Tok" and "Shake Senora (feat. T-Pain & Sean Paul)" - with each one able to be tested out on normal, hard, super hard, and crazy difficulty settings. Adding to this, players will also be able to try out the game's motion controls.





When Samba De Amigo returns on 29th August, players will be able to shake to the beat of 40 hit songs. The game also includes online play, character customisation, minigames, challenges as well as a cameo from Sonic the Hedgehog.