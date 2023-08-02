Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

It's the beginning of August and that means Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO is now officially available in stores and online. Yes, if you missed out on that premium set a while ago, there's now a whole line of more affordable sets to select from.

In total, this series is launching with five sets and includes Sonic characters like Amy, Tails and Dr. Eggman. Various animals and Badniks are also featured.

One set, in particular, you might not have seen is the Sonic vs. Dr Eggman's Death Egg Robot - it comes with 6 characters, Sonic's speed sphere and launcher and many other accessories for all sorts of play sessions. You can learn more about these Sonic sets in our previous coverage: