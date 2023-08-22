Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Sea of Stars is so close — and if you're not excited about the game's release next week, then this launch trailer will definitely help.

Sabotage Studio's follow-up to the 2018 platformer The Messenger has showcased its incredible pixel art and turn-based combat from the get-go, and it never gets old. And with this brand new trailer, we've got a look and a new character who will be joining Solstice Warriors Valere and Zale — along with their friend Garl — on their adventure.

Seraï is a "Portal Assassin" who wields dual knives and can create portals to sneak up on enemies, and her attacks seem much quicker than her companions. The game's official website confirms there will be "six playable unique characters", so we wonder who else will be tagging along with Seraï.

Sea of Stars launches on 29th August on the Switch eShop. A physical release from Iam8bit will launch in early 2024.