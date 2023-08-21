Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Ahead of the digital launch of the retro-inspired RPG Sea of Stars, physical distributor 'iam8bit' and Sabotage Studio have announced a hard copy version is coming to the Nintendo Switch. The catch is you're going to have to hold out until next year.

While the digital version will be released at the end of this month on 29th August, the physical version won't arrive until "early 2024". There haven't been any other details about this physical version revealed just yet, but you can sign up to the 'iam8bit' newsletter for updates. When we learn more, we'll let you know.

Here's a first look at the stunning box art for the Switch version and multiple other platforms: