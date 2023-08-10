PAX West 2023 is fast approaching, and the convention's opening keynote will be kicking off proceedings on 1st September. Today, show organisers ReedPop and Penny Arcade have revealed that one Reggie Fils-Aimé — former president of Nintendo of America — will be delivering this year's keynote.

Reggie will be delivering a "fun and personal keynote speech celebrating his career" to open up the long weekend. There will also be a Q&A session, and you can submit your questions to the former NoA President through a form on PAX West's website.

As we'd expect from Reggie, he's also acknowledged his speech at the convention with an amusing tweet, referencing one of the most famous memes from his time at Nintendo:

Yes, my body is ready to deliver the keynote at #PAXWest . Looking forward to seeing you all there, Friday Sept. 1. Get more information @pax August 10, 2023

The highly-regarded businessman will be joined by The Pokémon Company, Square Enix, Ubisoft, and a host of other names and faces. The four-day event starts on 1st September and continues on until 4th November, with Nintendo Live also taking place at the same time at the Seattle Convention Center. Disclosure: We at Nintendo Life, along with our sister sites at Hookshot Media, are partnered with ReedPop, which organises PAX West.

Last year's event showcased a number of Nintendo Switch games, and with Nintendo Live also taking place at the same time, we're sure we'll see a lot of Nintendo's presence — perhaps don't expect anything new, though.