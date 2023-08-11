Although we've already had a massive dose of Pokémon news this week, it seems there's more on the way. The Pokémon Company reportedly has some news to share at the Pokémon 2023 World Championships this weekend.

According to Serebii.net, fans can look forward to some news for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet as well as the Pokémon Trading Card Game at the end of the event's closing ceremony, which takes place this Sunday on 13th August.

The same source has shared a seperate update on social media, mentioning how there will apparently be even more news about the upcoming DLC 'The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero' shared later this month on 22nd August.

At last year's 2022 event, The Pokémon Company president Tsunekazu Ishihara shared a brand new "competitive play" video for Scarlet and Violet. This also included the reveal of the Dragon/Normal-type Cyclizar. When we hear more, we'll let you know. You can catch up on everything about the upcoming DLC in our guide.