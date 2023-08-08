Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the newest Pokémon games on the block, and the first new mainline entry in the series since Pokémon Sword and Shield came out in November 2019. Both Scarlet and Violet are out now, and players all over the world are discovering a brand new generation 9 Pokédex — but that doesn't mean we won't be seeing some familiar faces!
A whopping 296 Pokémon from previous generations are making their reappearance in the base game of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet — almost twice the entire Pokédex from Gen I. We've listed them all for you here — including those available through exclusive Tera Raid Battle Events — so see if your favourite is on the list!
We're also adding all of the returning Pokémon that will be added with the Expansion Pass — The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero — and we'll continue to update this guide as more returners are announced. An additional 230 Pokémon will be added with the DLC, so stay tuned.
If you're looking for a list of every Pokémon in Scarlet & Violet, check out our Complete Paldea Pokédex.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Returning Pokémon
We've broken these up by the generation the Pokémon first appeared in and ordered them by National Pokédex number. Click on the column header to order them alphabetically.
The DLC Pokémon are in a separate section below until all have been revealed.
Generation I
|National Dex No.
|Pokémon
|#025
|Pikachu
|#026
|Raichu
|#039
|Jigglypuff
|#040
|Wigglytuff
|#048
|Venonat
|#049
|Venomoth
|#050
|Diglett
|#051
|Dugtrio
|#052
|Meowth
|#053
|Persian
|#054
|Psyduck
|#055
|Golduck
|#056
|Mankey
|#057
|Primeape
|#058
|Growlithe
|#059
|Arcanine
|#079
|Slowpoke
|#080
|Slowbro
|#081
|Magnemite
|#082
|Magneton
|#088
|Grimer
|#089
|Muk
|#090
|Shellder
|#091
|Cloyster
|#092
|Gastly
|#093
|Haunter
|#094
|Gengar
|#096
|Drowzee
|#097
|Hypno
|#100
|Voltorb
|#101
|Electrode
|#113
|Chansey
|#123
|Scyther
|#129
|Magikarp
|#130
|Gyarados
|#132
|Ditto
|#133
|Eevee
|#134
|Vaporeon
|#135
|Jolteon
|#136
|Flareon
|#147
|Dratini
|#148
|Dragonair
|#149
|Dragonite
Generation II
|National Dex No.
|Pokémon
|#172
|Pichu
|#174
|Igglybuff
|#179
|Mareep
|#180
|Flaaffy
|#181
|Ampharos
|#182
|Azurill
|#183
|Marill
|#184
|Azumarill
|#185
|Sudowoodo
|#187
|Hoppip
|#188
|Skiploom
|#189
|Jumpluff
|#191
|Sunkern
|#192
|Sunflora
|#196
|Espeon
|#197
|Umbreon
|#198
|Murkrow
|#199
|Slowking
|#200
|Misdreavus
|#203
|Girafarig
|#204
|Pineco
|#205
|Forretress
|#206
|Dunsparce
|#211
|Qwilfish
|#212
|Scizor
|#214
|Heracross
|#215
|Sneasel
|#216
|Teddiursa
|#217
|Ursaring
|#225
|Delibird
|#228
|Houndour
|#229
|Houndoom
|#231
|Phanpy
|#232
|Donphan
|#234
|Stantler
|#242
|Blissey
|#246
|Larvitar
|#247
|Pupitar
|#248
|Tyranitar
Generation III
|National Dex No.
|Pokémon
|#278
|Wingull
|#278
|Pelipper
|#280
|Ralts
|#281
|Kirlia
|#282
|Gardevoir
|#283
|Surskit
|#284
|Masquerain
|#285
|Shroomish
|#286
|Breloom
|#287
|Slakoth
|#288
|Vigoroth
|#289
|Slaking
|#296
|Makuhita
|#297
|Hariyama
|#302
|Sableye
|#307
|Meditite
|#308
|Medicham
|#316
|Gulpin
|#317
|Swalot
|#322
|Numel
|#323
|Camerupt
|#324
|Torkoal
|#325
|Spoink
|#326
|Grumpig
|#331
|Cacnea
|#332
|Cacturne
|#333
|Swablu
|#334
|Altaria
|#335
|Zangoose
|#336
|Seviper
|#339
|Barboach
|#340
|Whiscash
|#353
|Shuppet
|#354
|Banette
|#361
|Snorunt
|#362
|Glalie
|#370
|Luvdisc
|#371
|Bagon
|#372
|Shelgon
|#373
|Salamence
Generation IV
|National Dex No.
|Pokémon
|#396
|Starly
|#397
|Staravia
|#398
|Staraptor
|#401
|Kricketot
|#402
|Kricketune
|#403
|Shinx
|#404
|Luxio
|#405
|Luxray
|#415
|Combee
|#416
|Vespiquen
|#417
|Pachirisu
|#418
|Buizel
|#419
|Floatzel
|#422
|Shellos
|#423
|Gastrodon
|#425
|Drifloon
|#426
|Drifblim
|#429
|Mismagius
|#430
|Honchkrow
|#434
|Stunky
|#435
|Skuntank
|#436
|Bronzor
|#437
|Bronzong
|#438
|Bonsly
|#440
|Happiny
|#442
|Spiritomb
|#443
|Gible
|#444
|Gabite
|#445
|Garchomp
|#447
|Riolu
|#448
|Lucario
|#449
|Hippopotas
|#450
|Hippowdon
|#453
|Croagunk
|#454
|Toxicroak
|#456
|Finneon
|#457
|Lumineon
|#459
|Snover
|#460
|Abomasnow
|#461
|Weavile
|#462
|Magnezone
|#470
|Leafeon
|#471
|Glaceon
|#475
|Gallade
|#478
|Froslass
|#479
|Rotom
Generation V
|National Dex No.
|Pokémon
|#548
|Petilil
|#549
|Lilligant
|#550
|Basculin
|#551
|Sandile
|#552
|Krokorok
|#553
|Krookodile
|#570
|Zorua
|#571
|Zoroark
|#574
|Gothita
|#575
|Gothorita
|#576
|Gothitelle
|#585
|Deerling
|#586
|Sawsbuck
|#590
|Foonguss
|#591
|Amoonguss
|#594
|Alomomola
|#602
|Tynamo
|#603
|Eelektrik
|#604
|Eelektross
|#610
|Axew
|#611
|Fraxure
|#612
|Haxorus
|#613
|Cubchoo
|#614
|Beartic
|#615
|Cryogonal
|#624
|Pawniard
|#625
|Bisharp
|#627
|Rufflet
|#628
|Braviary
|#633
|Deino
|#634
|Zweilous
|#635
|Hydreigon
|#636
|Larvesta
|#637
|Volcarona
Generation VI
|National Dex No.
|Pokémon
|#661
|Fletchling
|#662
|Fletchinder
|#663
|Talonflame
|#664
|Scatterbug
|#665
|Spewpa
|#666
|Vivillon
|#667
|Litleo
|#668
|Pyroar
|#669
|Flabébé
|#670
|Floette
|#671
|Florges
|#672
|Skiddo
|#673
|Gogoat
|#690
|Skrelp
|#691
|Dragalge
|#692
|Clauncher
|#693
|Clawitzer
|#700
|Sylveon
|#701
|Hawlucha
|#702
|Dedenne
|#704
|Goomy
|#705
|Sliggoo
|#706
|Goodra
|#707
|Klefki
|#712
|Bergmite
|#712
|Avalugg
|#714
|Noibat
|#715
|Noivern
Generation VII
|National Dex No.
|Pokémon
|#734
|Yungoos
|#735
|Gumshoos
|#739
|Crabrawler
|#740
|Crabominable
|#741
|Oricorio
|#744
|Rockruff
|#745
|Lycanroc
|#747
|Mareanie
|#748
|Toxapex
|#749
|Mudbray
|#750
|Mudsdale
|#753
|Fromantis
|#754
|Lurantis
|#757
|Salandit
|#758
|Salazzle
|#761
|Bounsweet
|#762
|Steenee
|#763
|Tsareena
|#765
|Oranguru
|#766
|Passimian
|#768
|Sandygast
|#769
|Palossand
|#771
|Pyukumuku
|#775
|Komala
|#778
|Mimikyu
|#779
|Bruxish
Generation VIII
|National Dex No.
|Pokémon
|#819
|Skwovert
|#820
|Greedent
|#821
|Rookidee
|#822
|Corvisquire
|#823
|Corviknight
|#833
|Chewtle
|#834
|Drednaw
|#836
|Rolycoly
|#837
|Carkol
|#838
|Coalossal
|#840
|Applin
|#841
|Flapple
|#842
|Appletun
|#843
|Silcobra
|#844
|Sandaconda
|#846
|Arrokuda
|#847
|Barraskewda
|#848
|Toxel
|#849
|Toxtricity
|#854
|Sinistea
|#855
|Polteageist
|#856
|Hatenna
|#857
|Hattrem
|#858
|Hatterene
|#859
|Impidimp
|#860
|Morgrem
|#861
|Grimmsnarl
|#870
|Falinks
|#872
|Snom
|#873
|Frosmoth
|#876
|Indeedee
|#871
|Pincurchin
|#874
|Stonjourner
|#875
|Eiscue
|#878
|Cufant
|#879
|Copperajah
|#885
|Dreepy
|#886
|Drakloak
|#887
|Dragapult
|#900
|Kleavor
Tera Raid Exclusive returning Pokémon
A handful of returning Pokémon have been made available through the game's limited-time Tera Raid Battle Events. These have, for the most part, been returning final forms of starter Pokémon, which you can then breed to get the previous evolutions.
We've included these separately as, at the moment, they are not included in the main Pokédex and are not available in the game any other way, except by trading with those who have caught and bred the Tera Raid Pokémon, at least until Pokémon HOME compatibility is added.
The Pokémon in bold are only available through Tera Raids, while the rest are only available by breeding and evolving. Note, some of these may no longer be available.
|National Dex No.
|Pokémon
|#004
|Charmander
|#005
|Charmeleon
|#006
|Charizard
|#656
|Froakie
|#657
|Frogadier
|#658
|Greninja
|#722
|Rowlet
|#723
|Dartrix
|#724
|Decidueye
|#813
|Scorbunny
|#814
|Raboot
|#815
|Cinderace
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero - All Returning Pokémon in the DLC
As with the Sword and Shield Expansion Pass, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero will be released in two phases — The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk — and each phase will bring with it a bunch of returning Pokémon.
Over 230 Pokémon will be returning across both DLCs, but only a handful have been confirmed so far. We'll be breaking these lists down into which Pokémon are returning in which DLC.
The Teal Mask Returning Pokémon
These Pokémon will be available to catch in The Teal Mask when it releases on 13th September 2023.
|National Dex Number
|Pokémon
|#023
|Ekans
|#024
|Arbok
|#035
|Clefairy
|#036
|Clefable
|#037
|Vulpix
|#038
|Ninetales
|#060
|Poliwag
|#061
|Poliwhirl
|#062
|Poliwrath
|#143
|Snorlax
|#161
|Sentret
|#162
|Furret
|#163
|Hoothoot
|#164
|Noctowl
|#190
|Aipom
|#193
|Yanma
|#207
|Gligar
|#220
|Swinub
|#221
|Piloswine
|#261
|Poochyena
|#262
|Mightyena
|#273
|Seedot
|#274
|Nuzleaf
|#275
|Shiftry
|#341
|Corphish
|#342
|Crawdaunt
|#349
|Feebas
|#350
|Milotic
|#358
|Chimecho
|#424
|Ambipom
|#433
|Chingling
|#446
|Munchlax
|#469
|Yanmega
|#472
|Gliscor
|#473
|Mamoswine
|#629
|Vullaby
|#630
|Mandibuzz
|#708
|Phantump
|#709
|Trevenant
|#736
|Grubbin
|#737
|Charjabug
|#738
|Vikavolt
|#845
|Cramorant
The Indigo Disk Returning Pokémon
You'll be able to get these Pokémon when The Indigo Disk releases in winter 2023.
|National Dex Number
|Pokémon
|#027
|Sandshrew
|#028
|Sandslash
|#084
|Doduo
|#085
|Dodrio
|#086
|Seel
|#087
|Dewgong
|#102
|Exeggcute
|#103
|Exeggutor
|#106
|Hitmonlee
|#107
|Hitmonchan
|#111
|Rhyhorn
|#112
|Rhydon
|#126
|Magmar
|#131
|Lapras
|#227
|Skarmory
|#236
|Tyrogue
|#237
|Hitmontop
|#240
|Magby
|#374
|Beldum
|#328
|Trapinch
|#329
|Vibrava
|#330
|Flygon
|#374
|Duskull
|#375
|Dusclops
|#375
|Metang
|#376
|Metagross
|#408
|Cranidos
|#409
|Rampardos
|#410
|Shieldon
|#411
|Bastiodon
|#464
|Rhyperior
|#467
|Magmortar
|#477
|Dusknoir
|#522
|Blitzle
|#523
|Zebstrika
|#546
|Cottonee
|#547
|Whimsicott
|#572
|Minccino
|#573
|Cinccino
|#574
|Gothita
|#575
|Gothorita
|#576
|Gothitelle
|#577
|Solosis
|#578
|Duosion
|#579
|Reuniclus
|#594
|Alomomola
|#607
|Litwick
|#608
|Lampent
|#609
|Chandelure
|#622
|Golett
|#623
|Golurk
|#677
|Espurr
|#678
|Meowstic
|#686
|Inkay
|#687
|Malamar
|#868
|Milcery
|#869
|Alcremie
|#884
|Duraladon
We'll be continuing to update this guide as more returning Pokémon for The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk are announced.
Which Pokémon are you most glad to see returning in Gen IX? Are any of these bad boys making it to your Pokémon League team this time? Head into the comments to tell us your thoughts, and make sure to check out our Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Walkthrough Guide for all the information you'll need on your way!
Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 71
Lechonk and smolive are cute, I love them!
Lechonk! ❤ finally, a Pokémon that represents me.
So bloody glad Venonat can finally join players on their adventure through a region outside of Johto and Kanto... Been too long since that round cutie of a mothball got to do any adventuring! <3
Miraidon looked the best for me. 👍
i don't really care for a couple of the names but the designs are spot on, the pikachu-a-like for this gen is so flipping cute
Smolive is smol! I love him!
While Sword and Shield had very little memorable new Pokémon these initial reveals have me all excited! Can't wait to add Smolive and Lechonk to my team!
It's official I love Lechonk and I don't care it will be my starter! I will be ditching one of the three starters in a box as soon as I can catch a Lechonk!
Doesn’t Smolive look almost identical to Budew?
The new Pokémon look nice, if nothing else! The games still haven't convinced me but I like the Pokémon designs.
I feel like the new regular Pokemon were made for @KateGray SPECIFICALLY.
Jokes aside, I love them all. Koraidon is badass, Lechonk is the roundest boi you've ever seen and Smoliv is unequivocally my favourite. I just really like Pokemon with this kind of face:
I love Smolive! I hope it gets a black form too, if not in this game, then in another. But stuffed Spanish olives are the bomb.
It would be awesome if Applin gets a new evolution too.
@Natsura : I have such a soft spot for Venomoth. I would love to see a new variant or even a final evolution for it.
@nymbosox Yeah, I thought it was maybe a regional version of Budew at first. But I still love it
Lechonk. The only Pokemon to surpass Bidoof
@Silly_G Applin's actually in the trailer! At the start, there's a few stickers on the MC's door that have Applin, Drifloon and Hatenna! It makes me doubtful that we'll get a new evo but I have the same hope regardless.
@Silly_G same here... it has to be a bloody crime for it to not have been in a regional Pokedex before now... Such a bloody shame tbh
Pawmi is the new electric rodent! Every gen has one (bar 2 which was mostly gen 1 cuts) and only Pikachu evolves or has a baby form which is why they're special. Honestly I really like this and I hope they keep it up, even if some are samey.
Got big hopes for Lechonk's evolutions though. I get the feeling it'll only have 1 but I really want a full 3 stage line from this guy ending it a big ugly boar!
I'm hoping and praying Eevee gets a new evolution or Eeveelution as they're more commonly known as.
@Ogbert you mean like Tepig?
I am a tad surprised no one is comparing Lechonk to Tepig they look so incredibly similar
I don't understand the Smolive hype, they just look like a crappy Budew
@nymbosox I thought the same but dumb looking. It would only be better than Budew to me if it becomes the new Psyduck
Looks like NintendoLife article has wrong name for one Pokémon trough whole article and readers now use the wrong name from article for Grass/Normal Pokémon, it's Smoliv not Smolive! So article needs to fix that Pokémon name!
@SViper fear not! It is changed now!! In all the excitement I did not realise he was Smoliv
Lechonk my main for sure. Dislike the Violet Legendary.
a olive Pokémon? so the ninth generation of the franchise is in the iberian peninsula(Portugal is know for the production of olive oil).
@Pillowpants what’s Smolive gonna evolve into… a Smartini?
I'm confident that Pawmi is meant to be "The Pikachu" of the region.
And I'm all for it.
Lechonk is the new Wooloo.
I don't like Pawmi. Give us a new rat Pokemon already!
I had to do a double take seeing Pawmi, thought it was an Awoofy from Kirby. Don't really feel one way or the other about any of the new ones but the Legendaries though.
I know it's probably not very creative, but I hope the evolutions of Sprigatito are called Sprigato and Sprigatote.
I'm really liking all of the designs so far. The choice of which starter will be a difficult one (not really the duck is most obvious).
Not liking the designs so far. Looks like cheap fakemon to me but I'll reserve judgements until I play the game.
I feel like smoliv should evolve to looking like a machamp or something equally big. Like oh you thought I was harmless huh? Kinda like the Magikarp evolution.
@Natsura they're both pigs but that's about where the similarities end for me. Tepig is Fire type Lechonk is Normal. Tepig has upright and slim ears Lechonk has floppy and wide ears. Tepig has a clear definition between head and body Lechonk is a ball. Tepig has brightly contrasting patterns Lechonk is mostly one colour with a muddy face. Tepig has a ball on it's tail Lechonk just has a curly tail. Tepig has A little round snout Lechonk has a large flat and pointed one.
I hope Lechonk's evolution isn't an upright boar that looks like it could have been a Windwaker boss though. I want a giant, quadraped steed with insane tusks!
I hate words like chonk and smol 🤮 especially as the former is used to glorify morbidly obese pets. Who is naming these poor Pokemon?
The legendaries are pretty much bikes.
Their bellies have tires.
@nymbosox I thought it was a regional version at first missed time for one too also what is the regional name
Also the smoliv I hope it has a black shiny or Evo.And the Pikachu clone hope it gets a electric and fighting type and the lechonk should have a muscular final stage also we need new stuff figures
We need a fig pokemon next
There will never be a better Dragon/Electric than Zekrom
I feel like they're literally appealing to me specifically when it comes to the mons they've brought back. You're telling me Sawsbuck, Gogoat and EELEKTROSS are finally in a regional dex again after who knows how long? HALLELUJAH.
My living dex in HOME will be eating good after SV comes out is all I'm saying.
@CharlieGirl I don't think pocket monsters are supposed to be representative of human beings lol
Glad to see Eevee is here. Now let's hope it gets a new evolution because I was so disappointed we didn't get one in Sword and Shield. On the subject of the new Pokémons what on Earth is Cetitan supposed to be? I don't usually complain about designs at all but seriously that thing just looks stupid. I do like the rest though.
Hitmonlee or riot!
It feels like luxio has became almost standard at this point.
I feel like they're in every pokemon, anymore
Where is Meowstic?! DX
Cetilan looks imilar to Heatran to me.
I still haven't moved passed the original 151 + Missingno Pokémon and I'm not certain I ever will hop back in to the vast world of Pokémon now- it seems pretty daunting with all the additions & variations they've added. But I appreciate that the series is still going, growing and delighting so many fans!
... Wun can only hope.
I don't see Ponyta OR Ninetails on this list and now I'm sweating. Don't do me like this, Pokémon Company.
No Goodra,
I'm out.
At last, Donphan...
❗️YOU MISSED OUT 🟣SEVIPER🐍
This is literally my party decided already. Quaxley, Lechonk, Fidhough, Smoliv, Paldean Wooper and hopefully Trubbish
I saw something over on reddit about a Paldean regional variant of Oddish that looks like a pineapple. It was probably a fake but I'd love something like that
I'm really loving the designs of this gen so far! They seem to be taking the nice simplistic looks of old-school Gen 1 & Gen 2 pokemon and incorporating a new modern style to them similar to what we say with Gens 7 & 8. Say what you will about Sword and Sheild, but the designs of the new pokemon were really, really good and Gen 9 does not seem to be disappointing so far!
@wuntyme8 Just give it a try! No need to try to catch them all, just go in and have a good time! If you really dig the new pokemon then go back to Sword/Shield and Legends to fill out your living dex. Just have a good time first and foremost and don't let the "daunting nature" of all the pokemon and features hold you back!
I want my boy Sawk return on Scarlet / Violet.
But all I want to know is which version Dragonite will be on
@BlueGBAMicro I didn't see him in the trailer!!! Where was he?
@KateGray I hope they haven't taken him back out of the game.
I'm looking forward to teaching him:
*Bite
*Crunch
*Poison Fang
*Poison Tail
That's a whale? Coulda fooled me. It doesn't look like anything I can properly describe.
@nymbosox It's Portuguese Budew!
Clauncher appeared in the first trailer so you forgot at least one
No Goodra,
bad game.
How do you not have squrtle in the game, the best pokemon of all time
I LOVE CETITAN!!!
PAWMIS EVOLUTION SHOULD BE BAKED BREAD!!!
GENETIC WHEELS SCARE ME!!!
i dont like quaxly, greavard should be in a different game but hes still cool. bellibolt is so unique its somehow lovable
@owils50 FIDOUGH not pawmi lol
What does Gamefreak have against bear Pokemon? Pancham is always left out. At least Ursaring is in this one, but I wish they gave us more bear Pokemon instead of more rodents and plants with faces slapped on.
My kingdom for a new Pokémon game that contains all the Pokémen and women.
Yes yes. I abhor the fact I share a demand in both intensity and vitriol as those mouth breather gamer gate style kids.
But I’m a collector type of person. Up until Gen 8 I would get both versions of Pokémon: one to 100% the other for fun replays of the story. I adored Pokemon from afar as I didn’t own any until Generation 3 with Ruby and Sapphire. I also know about programming and game design so I am aware of things. Things others haven’t noticed like how I’ve long predicted GF have been working on a massive reboot of the game formula as all their games since Ultra Sun and Moon have felt empty — even the ending of Sun and Moon was so bloody rushed… ie that ice cave at the end? That’s it for ice stuff Jesus lol.
However I know updating model data and textures is easy. I once knew a chap who, whilst working on a game, got versions mixed up. So he had all his model data in the wrong format and the only direct conversions possible were poor and the output file lost critical data.
So he just programmed his own. He even had to include interpolation data. (This was early 2000s. Lord knows the common data structures now). It took him days of intense coding but he managed it. It also meant the updating of 2D tile data too. This was beefy cool.
I know the reason is they want to keep the game as accessible to newcomers as possible and being faced with 999 Pokémen and Women is bewildering. All that stuff to remember? Nah forget about it.
But. God damn we better get a game at some point that does have them all. I personally love drowning in massive amounts of content data. Gosh I’d even pay for DLC to include all the mons.
They also do this so you’ll buy a Home subscription. And I think Nintendo are moving to ***** pastures. If you can’t hold all your Pokémon on a game then you can just buy an overpriced subscription hooray!
Money has never been nor ever will be an issue for me. We all remember my old days of buying all Switch games so long as they weren’t made by d******** or gamergaters or any racists or sexists. Easy win for the good guys! But now as my library grows impossible to handle. It’s the principle. Like why I won’t buy a NOW Tv subscription. £14.99 it costs a month for 1080p highly compressed visuals, Stereo sound like we’re back in the late 80’s, and forced adverts! I just pirate shows I want to watch on Now. Oh and they remove shows all the time. And that 15 quid doesn’t get you movies that’s another tenner. Apple TV plus. 1/3 the price. 4K HDR Dolby ATMOS. 2 of the best no 3 of the best modern Sci fis ever on there too.
@Mynameishello You sound more sexist than anyone I ever met.
Tap here to load 71 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...