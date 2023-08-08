Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the newest Pokémon games on the block, and the first new mainline entry in the series since Pokémon Sword and Shield came out in November 2019. Both Scarlet and Violet are out now, and players all over the world are discovering a brand new generation 9 Pokédex — but that doesn't mean we won't be seeing some familiar faces!

A whopping 296 Pokémon from previous generations are making their reappearance in the base game of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet — almost twice the entire Pokédex from Gen I. We've listed them all for you here — including those available through exclusive Tera Raid Battle Events — so see if your favourite is on the list!

We're also adding all of the returning Pokémon that will be added with the Expansion Pass — The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero — and we'll continue to update this guide as more returners are announced. An additional 230 Pokémon will be added with the DLC, so stay tuned.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Returning Pokémon

We've broken these up by the generation the Pokémon first appeared in and ordered them by National Pokédex number. Click on the column header to order them alphabetically.

The DLC Pokémon are in a separate section below until all have been revealed.

Generation I

National Dex No. Pokémon #025 Pikachu #026 Raichu #039 Jigglypuff #040 Wigglytuff #048 Venonat #049 Venomoth #050 Diglett #051 Dugtrio #052 Meowth #053 Persian #054 Psyduck #055 Golduck #056 Mankey #057 Primeape #058 Growlithe #059 Arcanine #079 Slowpoke #080 Slowbro #081 Magnemite #082 Magneton #088 Grimer #089 Muk #090 Shellder #091 Cloyster #092 Gastly #093 Haunter #094 Gengar #096 Drowzee #097 Hypno #100 Voltorb #101 Electrode #113 Chansey #123 Scyther #129 Magikarp #130 Gyarados #132 Ditto #133 Eevee #134 Vaporeon #135 Jolteon #136 Flareon #147 Dratini #148 Dragonair #149 Dragonite

Generation II

National Dex No. Pokémon #172 Pichu #174 Igglybuff #179 Mareep #180 Flaaffy #181 Ampharos #182 Azurill #183 Marill #184 Azumarill #185 Sudowoodo #187 Hoppip #188 Skiploom #189 Jumpluff #191 Sunkern #192 Sunflora #196 Espeon #197 Umbreon #198 Murkrow #199 Slowking #200 Misdreavus #203 Girafarig #204 Pineco #205 Forretress #206 Dunsparce #211 Qwilfish #212 Scizor #214 Heracross #215 Sneasel #216 Teddiursa #217 Ursaring #225 Delibird #228 Houndour #229 Houndoom #231 Phanpy #232 Donphan #234 Stantler #242 Blissey #246 Larvitar #247 Pupitar #248 Tyranitar

Generation III

National Dex No. Pokémon #278 Wingull #278 Pelipper #280 Ralts #281 Kirlia #282 Gardevoir #283 Surskit #284 Masquerain #285 Shroomish #286 Breloom #287 Slakoth #288 Vigoroth #289 Slaking #296 Makuhita #297 Hariyama #302 Sableye #307 Meditite #308 Medicham #316 Gulpin #317 Swalot #322 Numel #323 Camerupt #324 Torkoal #325 Spoink #326 Grumpig #331 Cacnea #332 Cacturne #333 Swablu #334 Altaria #335 Zangoose #336 Seviper #339 Barboach #340 Whiscash #353 Shuppet #354 Banette #361 Snorunt #362 Glalie #370 Luvdisc #371 Bagon #372 Shelgon #373 Salamence

Generation IV

National Dex No. Pokémon #396 Starly #397 Staravia #398 Staraptor #401 Kricketot #402 Kricketune #403 Shinx #404 Luxio #405 Luxray #415 Combee #416 Vespiquen #417 Pachirisu #418 Buizel #419 Floatzel #422 Shellos #423 Gastrodon #425 Drifloon #426 Drifblim #429 Mismagius #430 Honchkrow #434 Stunky #435 Skuntank #436 Bronzor #437 Bronzong #438 Bonsly #440 Happiny #442 Spiritomb #443 Gible #444 Gabite #445 Garchomp #447 Riolu #448 Lucario #449 Hippopotas #450 Hippowdon #453 Croagunk #454 Toxicroak #456 Finneon #457 Lumineon #459 Snover #460 Abomasnow #461 Weavile #462 Magnezone #470 Leafeon #471 Glaceon #475 Gallade #478 Froslass #479 Rotom

Generation V

National Dex No. Pokémon #548 Petilil #549 Lilligant #550 Basculin #551 Sandile #552 Krokorok #553 Krookodile #570 Zorua #571 Zoroark #574 Gothita #575 Gothorita #576 Gothitelle #585 Deerling #586 Sawsbuck #590 Foonguss #591 Amoonguss #594 Alomomola #602 Tynamo #603 Eelektrik #604 Eelektross #610 Axew #611 Fraxure #612 Haxorus #613 Cubchoo #614 Beartic #615 Cryogonal #624 Pawniard #625 Bisharp #627 Rufflet #628 Braviary #633 Deino #634 Zweilous #635 Hydreigon #636 Larvesta #637 Volcarona

Generation VI

National Dex No. Pokémon #661 Fletchling #662 Fletchinder #663 Talonflame #664 Scatterbug #665 Spewpa #666 Vivillon #667 Litleo #668 Pyroar #669 Flabébé #670 Floette #671 Florges #672 Skiddo #673 Gogoat #690 Skrelp #691 Dragalge #692 Clauncher #693 Clawitzer #700 Sylveon #701 Hawlucha #702 Dedenne #704 Goomy #705 Sliggoo #706 Goodra #707 Klefki #712 Bergmite #712 Avalugg #714 Noibat #715 Noivern

Generation VII

National Dex No. Pokémon #734 Yungoos #735 Gumshoos #739 Crabrawler #740 Crabominable #741 Oricorio #744 Rockruff #745 Lycanroc #747 Mareanie #748 Toxapex #749 Mudbray #750 Mudsdale #753 Fromantis #754 Lurantis #757 Salandit #758 Salazzle #761 Bounsweet #762 Steenee #763 Tsareena #765 Oranguru #766 Passimian #768 Sandygast #769 Palossand #771 Pyukumuku #775 Komala #778 Mimikyu #779 Bruxish

Generation VIII

National Dex No. Pokémon #819 Skwovert #820 Greedent #821 Rookidee #822 Corvisquire #823 Corviknight #833 Chewtle #834 Drednaw #836 Rolycoly #837 Carkol #838 Coalossal #840 Applin #841 Flapple #842 Appletun #843 Silcobra #844 Sandaconda #846 Arrokuda #847 Barraskewda #848 Toxel #849 Toxtricity #854 Sinistea #855 Polteageist #856 Hatenna #857 Hattrem #858 Hatterene #859 Impidimp #860 Morgrem #861 Grimmsnarl #870 Falinks #872 Snom #873 Frosmoth #876 Indeedee #871 Pincurchin #874 Stonjourner #875 Eiscue #878 Cufant #879 Copperajah #885 Dreepy #886 Drakloak #887 Dragapult #900 Kleavor

Tera Raid Exclusive returning Pokémon

A handful of returning Pokémon have been made available through the game's limited-time Tera Raid Battle Events. These have, for the most part, been returning final forms of starter Pokémon, which you can then breed to get the previous evolutions.

We've included these separately as, at the moment, they are not included in the main Pokédex and are not available in the game any other way, except by trading with those who have caught and bred the Tera Raid Pokémon, at least until Pokémon HOME compatibility is added.

The Pokémon in bold are only available through Tera Raids, while the rest are only available by breeding and evolving. Note, some of these may no longer be available.

National Dex No. Pokémon #004 Charmander #005 Charmeleon #006 Charizard #656 Froakie #657 Frogadier #658 Greninja #722 Rowlet #723 Dartrix #724 Decidueye #813 Scorbunny #814 Raboot #815 Cinderace

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero - All Returning Pokémon in the DLC

As with the Sword and Shield Expansion Pass, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero will be released in two phases — The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk — and each phase will bring with it a bunch of returning Pokémon.

Over 230 Pokémon will be returning across both DLCs, but only a handful have been confirmed so far. We'll be breaking these lists down into which Pokémon are returning in which DLC.

The Teal Mask Returning Pokémon

These Pokémon will be available to catch in The Teal Mask when it releases on 13th September 2023.

National Dex Number Pokémon #023 Ekans #024 Arbok #035 Clefairy #036 Clefable #037 Vulpix #038 Ninetales #060 Poliwag #061 Poliwhirl #062 Poliwrath #143 Snorlax #161 Sentret #162 Furret #163 Hoothoot #164 Noctowl #190 Aipom #193 Yanma #207 Gligar #220 Swinub #221 Piloswine #261 Poochyena #262 Mightyena #273 Seedot

#274

Nuzleaf

#275

Shiftry

#341 Corphish #342 Crawdaunt #349

Feebas

#350

Milotic

#358

Chimecho

#424 Ambipom #433

Chingling

#446 Munchlax #469

Yanmega

#472 Gliscor #473 Mamoswine #629 Vullaby #630 Mandibuzz #708 Phantump #709 Trevenant #736

Grubbin

#737

Charjabug

#738

Vikavolt

#845 Cramorant

The Indigo Disk Returning Pokémon

You'll be able to get these Pokémon when The Indigo Disk releases in winter 2023.

National Dex Number Pokémon

#027 Sandshrew #028 Sandslash #084 Doduo #085 Dodrio #086

Seel

#087

Dewgong

#102 Exeggcute #103 Exeggutor #106 Hitmonlee #107 Hitmonchan #111 Rhyhorn #112 Rhydon #126 Magmar #131 Lapras #227 Skarmory #236 Tyrogue #237 Hitmontop #240 Magby #374

Beldum

#328 Trapinch #329 Vibrava #330 Flygon #374 Duskull #375 Dusclops #375

Metang

#376

Metagross

#408 Cranidos #409 Rampardos #410 Shieldon #411 Bastiodon #464 Rhyperior #467 Magmortar #477 Dusknoir #522

Blitzle

#523

Zebstrika

#546

Cottonee

#547

Whimsicott

#572 Minccino #573 Cinccino #574 Gothita #575 Gothorita #576 Gothitelle #577 Solosis #578 Duosion #579 Reuniclus #594 Alomomola #607 Litwick #608 Lampent #609 Chandelure #622 Golett #623 Golurk #677

Espurr

#678

Meowstic

#686 Inkay #687 Malamar #868

Milcery

#869

Alcremie

#884 Duraladon

We'll be continuing to update this guide as more returning Pokémon for The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk are announced.

