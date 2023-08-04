Last month, Nintendo released the 'Wave 5' DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - adding in new racers, cups and tracks. One of these happened to be the brand new track Squeaky Clean Sprint, where you race around a bathroom.

Now, in an update, Nintendo has given Mario Kart Tour fans a first look at the track in the mobile version of the series. You can also see Daisy and Rosalina featured in one of the screenshots:

Here's a sneak peek of what's to come in #MarioKartTour ! Does it feel like maybe you've shrunk down? It looks like the next tour will be set on a refreshing, pastel-colored course. pic.twitter.com/A91kIgcxn6 August 3, 2023

As noted, this course is part of the mobile title's next tour. There are no other details about it just yet, so be on the lookout for an update.

In the meantime, be sure to also checkout our coverage of the recent DLC update for the Switch version of Mario Kart. In some other related news, Mario Kart 8 for the Wii U is back online!