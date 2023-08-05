At the end of last month, GameMill Entertainment and its development partners lifted the lid on Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year.

It will contain more characters, and in the lead-up to the game's release - a new fighter has now been revealed at EVO 2023. It's the power-mad SpongeBob SquarePants character Plankton. He'll be joining the battle in a gigantic mechanical outfit.





Check out some of the new features of Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl 2, coming soon! SURPRISE!!! 🧽I was able to work with some of the @NickBrawlGame Devs to voice this video.The game looks incredibly fun and I can’t wait for everyone to play it.Check out some of the new features of Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl 2, coming soon! pic.twitter.com/N06bwnAYxW August 4, 2023

As highlighted in the video above, Nick Brawl 2 now includes a special Slime meter that can enhance a character's attacks, movement combo game, and more. There are also "super attacks" that act like Final Smash - delivering a unique finishing blow.

This latest reveal follows a supposed leak earlier this week highlighting additional characters joining the second game.