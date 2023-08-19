Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Following a successful launch in June and even some DLC, Spike Chunsoft has now released another minor update for the noir detective adventure game Master Detective Archives: Rain Code.

This is a relatively small hotfix but it will improve the overall game experience on the Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes via Spike Chunsoft. Keep in mind, this patch is required to access the latest DLC.

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code - Version 1.3.2 (18th August, 2023)



[1.3.2]

- Added "SKIP" functionality for "Deduction Denouement"

- Minor text/audio fixes

- Adjusted certain maps and characters

- Adjusted certain events

- Minor bug fixes

*The latest patch is required for DLC

The latest DLC 'Ch. Desuhiko: Charisma Killed the Cat' was released at the end of July and will be followed by 'Ch. Fubuki: Fubuki’s Luckiest Day' at the end of August. More DLC is also planned.

You can learn more about this game in our Nintendo Life review: