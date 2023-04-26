Gamescom has confirmed that Nintendo will be present at this year's event in Cologne, which is set to run from 23rd-27th August.

The announcement was published via the official @gamescom Twitter, with the promise that more exhibitor reveals will be coming our way over the next few weeks — though Nintendo isn't a bad billing to start with!

We are excited to announce that Nintendo will be exhibiting at #gamescom2023 ! Many more exhibitors will follow in the coming weeks. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/ludCq12pwe April 26, 2023

Nintendo did not attend the event in 2022, so here's hoping that the company will bring out the big guns this year.

As for what those 'big guns' will actually be, we can't know for sure yet. Taking place at the end of August, both of Nintendo's headline releases for the year so far (Tears of the Kingdom and Pikmin 4) will be out of the way, leaving room for something — or just demos of these two games, of course.

It's worth bearing in mind that the event precedes Nintendo's usual September Direct, for where we would assume the Big-N would save any large releases. But who knows? Perhaps a Summer Direct will come our way and give us plenty of new titles to have on display. Only time will tell...

Will you be attending this year's Gamescom? What do you hope Nintendo will have to show? Let us know in the comments.