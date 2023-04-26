Gamescom has confirmed that Nintendo will be present at this year's event in Cologne, which is set to run from 23rd-27th August.
The announcement was published via the official @gamescom Twitter, with the promise that more exhibitor reveals will be coming our way over the next few weeks — though Nintendo isn't a bad billing to start with!
Nintendo did not attend the event in 2022, so here's hoping that the company will bring out the big guns this year.
As for what those 'big guns' will actually be, we can't know for sure yet. Taking place at the end of August, both of Nintendo's headline releases for the year so far (Tears of the Kingdom and Pikmin 4) will be out of the way, leaving room for something — or just demos of these two games, of course.
It's worth bearing in mind that the event precedes Nintendo's usual September Direct, for where we would assume the Big-N would save any large releases. But who knows? Perhaps a Summer Direct will come our way and give us plenty of new titles to have on display. Only time will tell...
Will you be attending this year's Gamescom? What do you hope Nintendo will have to show? Let us know in the comments.
[source twitter.com]
So is Gamescom similar to Games Expos? Mostly just demos/ presentations for games that have already come out? Or is it more for newer announcements and unreleased games?
The clock is ticking to make a big Mario game announcement to ride the Mario Movie hypewave. September seems a bit late for that. Maybe we'll get a summer Mario announcement and they will mention it at gamescom as well (fingers crossed).
We can assume nothing, remember that year where they had a direct right before E3 and then had basically nothing to annouce during their E3 Direct.
@FishyS September is when people are expecting Mario movie will be avalible for purchase
