Update [Tue 15th Aug, 2023 02:30 BST]:

In an update, the Kickstarter project Reflectile has surpassed its initial $15,000 goal for PC development. A Switch goal according to the website would require more funding, so if we hear any updates, we'll let you know.

Original article [Tue 9th May, 2023 03:00 BST]:

If you have fond memories of the Nintendo DS generation, you may want to take a look at the Kickstarter campaign for Reflectile. It's a stylish new precision puzzle game by aspiring indie developer Joe Aquiare, who has been a professional software and game developer on team projects for six years now.

A Switch port of Reflectile is promised if the project can reach $35,000 USD. It's currently at around $8,500 (with a $15,000 goal for the initial PC release) and there are 11 days remaining. You'll take control of a small tile that must reach the end of each level. It's described as a "minimal, stylish, and challenging top-down puzzle game" that's deceptively simple.

"It will test your ability to cut corners, squeeze through tight corridors, and make split-second inputs to reach the goal of each stage.

"...Reflect, direct, and slow down your tile to get to the end of each stage. Each world in Reflectile will have you discover and interact with different types of puzzle blocks, including bumpers, speed boosts, number tiles and many more!"

The gameplay is backed by an awesome soundtrack that apparently evokes a feeling of nostalgia for an older era of games while channelling a well-known "double-screened" portable system. We're kind of getting BOXBOY! and even some DSiWare vibes from the visuals.

You can learn more about Reflectile on Kickstarter and there's also a demo you can play on Steam right now.

