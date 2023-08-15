Update [Tue 15th Aug, 2023 02:30 BST]:
In an update, the Kickstarter project Reflectile has surpassed its initial $15,000 goal for PC development. A Switch goal according to the website would require more funding, so if we hear any updates, we'll let you know.
Original article [Tue 9th May, 2023 03:00 BST]:
If you have fond memories of the Nintendo DS generation, you may want to take a look at the Kickstarter campaign for Reflectile. It's a stylish new precision puzzle game by aspiring indie developer Joe Aquiare, who has been a professional software and game developer on team projects for six years now.
A Switch port of Reflectile is promised if the project can reach $35,000 USD. It's currently at around $8,500 (with a $15,000 goal for the initial PC release) and there are 11 days remaining. You'll take control of a small tile that must reach the end of each level. It's described as a "minimal, stylish, and challenging top-down puzzle game" that's deceptively simple.
"It will test your ability to cut corners, squeeze through tight corridors, and make split-second inputs to reach the goal of each stage.
"...Reflect, direct, and slow down your tile to get to the end of each stage. Each world in Reflectile will have you discover and interact with different types of puzzle blocks, including bumpers, speed boosts, number tiles and many more!"
The gameplay is backed by an awesome soundtrack that apparently evokes a feeling of nostalgia for an older era of games while channelling a well-known "double-screened" portable system. We're kind of getting BOXBOY! and even some DSiWare vibes from the visuals.
You can learn more about Reflectile on Kickstarter and there's also a demo you can play on Steam right now.
Would you be interested in a game like this? Comment below.
[source kickstarter.com]
This has a vibe I can not describe, but I love it!
@Cashews Not everyone has the start up capital/means to get their project going. Not everyone can be Concerned Ape, nor should they be.
If you don't wanna donate to help a passion project breakout, then don't. But that's no reason to step on their dream.
The aesthetics are cute and the gameplay reminds me of Chu Chu Rocket, but way more caffeinated. I'm in!
Looks super peppy!
Not sure I'm backing, but I'll keep up with it.
@Cashews
$35000 is not a lot of money.
Most of it will disappear into the campaign itself.
And they're not just begging either.
People backing will also get the game.
For a lower price than what Stardew Valley launched at. ^^
This is probably more of an awareness campaign.
What a world we live in when people justify asking for $35,000 from strangers to finish their hobby that will be a drop in the sea of games.
@SteamEngenius
They're merely asking strangers to help pay for the game.
Same as everyone else selling video games.
@Pod I agree it isn't a lot of money. Which is why it is okay to wait tables while you make your non-technical game.
But hey, nothing wrong with asking for it - just as there is nothing wrong with critism when you do. I'll go to the grave attacking anyone who uses the end consumer to fund their projects.
Looks interesting so I'll consider supporting it, thanks for letting us know about this project and its Kickstarter campaign!
@Cashews
This is both an incredibly cruel and hateful comment and a perfect example of the unfortunate problem with sprawling passion project games like Stardew Valley or Dead Cells: it leads to the notion that every indie dev should “just do that”. Stardew Valley had a publisher when it first launched and was a massive viral hit, to the extent its years of further development could be self-funded. It didn’t just launch in the state it’s in now… but more importantly, especially in the indie space, a game doesn’t have to be as content-rich and dense as Stardew to deserve to exist!
This kind of rhetoric has been around since around the time Shovel Knight was crowdfunded and it always annoys me. Donating to Kickstarter isn’t compulsory, you’re completely free to decide a game isn’t worth your money right now and move on, but making it a personal goal to shout down the idea of crowdfunding as a whole is just needlessly hateful.
This looks like a browser game.
Whatever, if it's fun it's fun.
@Cashews "I'll go to the grave attacking anyone who uses the end consumer to fund their projects."
Isn't that what consuming is? I suppose you mean having them pay upfront, but that's just a business model.
The name is certainly DSi inspired: Reflect Missile + Trajectile.
I'd have mixed feelings about using a blurb that says "an actually good indie game." Anyone saying that ruins their own credibility as a pundit. Perhaps they mean to exclude games like Hades that have pretty big budgets. But even if they meant to say something like "an actually good actually indie indie game," there are enough examples of that to hurt one's credibility.
Looks cool I like puzzle games like this from time to time. Can't support it but if it comes to a platform digitally when it's finished for sure. I had my flash game period in time. I enjoy a few DSiware/PS Minis.
@Cashews
In this particular case, the money isn't funding the game.
The game is apparently almost done, but needs testing, launch prepping, and marketing. But I understand what you are saying.
Plenty of inexperienced or completely unproven hacks out there thinking they can coast on other people's hopes while making their game.
Did they get the name by combining the North American and European names of the DSiware classic Trajectile/Reflect Missile? Gameplay doesn't seem to be inspired by it.
This actually looks really cool, may pick it up.
Don’t feed the trolls
