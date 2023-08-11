GameMill Entertainment are busy right now, what with promoting Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. The developer is also due to launch Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance sometime this fall, and if a new eShop listing is to be believed, its release is pretty soon.

Browsing the Nintendo UK Switch eShop, we noticed a brand new game page for the upcoming action game — launching on Switch among other platforms. And on the page, there's a release date of 22nd September 2023 listed. Well, we didn't know that before, did we?

GameMill Entertainment hasn't confirmed anything yet, but the release date is listed on both the UK and North American eShop. Of course, that could change — and we'll wait for GameMill to confirm before we're 100% certain that date is correct.

For a quick refresher, here's what to expect from Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance:

Relive the epic adventure of the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series, as you play as Aang and his friends and master the elements, explore the most unique locations from the series, solve challenging environmental puzzles and experience the most heart touching moments of Aang’s story. Play the story solo or with a friend through the game’s unique two-player co-op mode. Embrace Your Destiny and experience Aang’s original adventure. Replay any of the 18 thrilling chapters whenever you choose to experience your favorite moments from the series.