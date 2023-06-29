Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After several rumours last year, publisher Game Mill Entertainment and developer Bamtag Games have today announced that Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance will be air-scooting its way over to Switch later on this year (thanks, IGN).

The game will see you playing as one of nine characters — Aang, Toph, Sokka, and Katara are all confirmed — utilising the four elements to solve puzzles. From the little that we know so far, side quests, local and online co-op, and character upgrades have also been promised alongside the chance to interact with a number of familiar faces from the anime series.

The above trailer gives a first look at the kind of gameplay that we can expect and while the final "Coming Soon" message lacks the specificity that we were after, IGN has reported that the game will be heading our way at some point this Fall.

Rumours for this one all started after a listing for the game appeared on Amazon Japan, this was later followed by the game appearing on GameFly, with many people claiming that it would release in November 2022. That, obviously, did not come to fruition.

Fortunately, things are looking a little more stable this time, even if we don't have a huge number of details just yet.

Are you excited for another Avatar: The Last Airbender game? Fly down to the comments and let us know.