After several rumours last year, publisher Game Mill Entertainment and developer Bamtag Games have today announced that Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance will be air-scooting its way over to Switch later on this year (thanks, IGN).
The game will see you playing as one of nine characters — Aang, Toph, Sokka, and Katara are all confirmed — utilising the four elements to solve puzzles. From the little that we know so far, side quests, local and online co-op, and character upgrades have also been promised alongside the chance to interact with a number of familiar faces from the anime series.
The above trailer gives a first look at the kind of gameplay that we can expect and while the final "Coming Soon" message lacks the specificity that we were after, IGN has reported that the game will be heading our way at some point this Fall.
Rumours for this one all started after a listing for the game appeared on Amazon Japan, this was later followed by the game appearing on GameFly, with many people claiming that it would release in November 2022. That, obviously, did not come to fruition.
Fortunately, things are looking a little more stable this time, even if we don't have a huge number of details just yet.
Are you excited for another Avatar: The Last Airbender game? Fly down to the comments and let us know.
[source ign.com]
I'm going to guess that Suki and Zuko will also be playable as they're also part of Team Avatar. Aside from them I'm not too sure who else would be playable. Iroh is a likely candidate on some parts in the story. If the game has a villain arc, Azula as well, and they could make Mai and Ty Lee playable as well to round it off to 9 in that case (assuming Iroh wouldn't be one of the playable ones).
Either way, looks decently interesting, though I'm not too sure on how good the game will be. Nickelodeon games (or really, games based on shows in general) tend to not be the greatest, but I'm hoping for a nice surprise. It looks decent enough right now, aside from some choppy animations.
Looks about as cheap as I thought it would, but it could still be fun. And it supposedly retells all 3 seasons in 1 game. Might be worth it for the world and lore alone.
I'll definitely get it, but I still haven't decided if I'll pick it up day 1 or wait for a sale. I'll have to see more.
@Yosher my guess is that we'll get Aang, Katara, Sokka, Toph, Zuko, Suki, Iroh, Momo and Appa. At least we see a bit of gameplay of Momo flying by itself, but it's just a guess.
Finally! I’ve been waiting months for this game to be revealed since it got rated. I hope it’s a good game.
Is this a mobile phone game.
Whoa. My cabbages…
Ooooooh, I hope this rates well! Definitely keeping an eye on it. Looks lovely so far!
Hmm. I hope Aang's abilities won't be downscaled compared to the rest, but it might have to be for balance... I wonder and hope Avatar state will be done satisfactorily. I'm excited either way. I'll be keeping a close eye on this. I hope Toph and Mai will be implemented well, if they're in the game...
Hmmmm.... love the series. But this looks clunky. Waiting for reviews....
This looks ok actually, was expecting much worse.I like the artstyle they chose The series is good, and will soon be super relevant again with all new projects in the works. My partner introduced me to Avatar and he loves the show more than he loves me no joke, so I'm sure he won't mind playing this if I pick it up.
To me it looks like those Wii and PS2 action games based on a TV Series. BUT I'm really looking forward to this and want to jump in and give it a shot.
There is a really interesting turn-based JRPG lurking within Avatar and yet they continue to go with ropey looking action titles.
@Krisi Oh yeah I didn't take into consideration that the animal companions could be playable as well. Though I personally doubt that's going to be the case, and if they will be playable, I don't think they'll really count towards the full list of playable characters and will only be controllable during small sections at best, maybe minigame-style.
Avatar is one of my childhood favorites, and I still enjoy it as an adult, so I'll definitely check this out.
This kinda looks like a game from the mid-late 2000s. Hopefully it plays better than it looks.
