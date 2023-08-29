Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After a last-minute delay earlier this month, Batterystaple Games' Mega Man-style Roguelike 30XX has been given a brand-new release date for next month, and will now be blasting onto the Switch eShop on 1st September in North America, 12th September in Europe and 28th September in Japan.

The developers had previously apologised for the unexpected delay with a message on social media, but today shows that there isn't too much longer to wait... again.

We have been keeping an eye on this one ever since it first caught our attention with its Mega Man-like visuals and gameplay at this year's Guerrilla Collective Showcase. For a reminder of what the game is all about, you can find some of its key features and a handful of screenshots below.

- Reduce bad bots to nothing but bolts in a fight for the future as a dynamic duo: co-protagonists ranged-combat Nina and melee-focused Ace.

- Live, die, repeat, and succeed in classic roguelite fashion with Standard Mode, or retry with no regrets in the permadeath-free Mega Mode, complete with Assist options and save points to conquer challenges with confidence!

- Don’t go it alone – jump and shoot with a friend in online or local couch co-op, fusing potent Powers and chaining ruthless Techniques to stop mechanical menaces in their tracks.

- Combine Nina’s buster mods to create anything from giant shotgun blasts to rapid-fire death spirals. Rope opponents in with Ace’s Dolomite Link, then crush them with the devastating Lara hammer.

- Dash through fully customized levels hand-crafted by the 30XX’s PC Community, made using the very same level-creation tools as the game’s developers.

- Take on anything from full-fledged, labyrinthian Metroidvanias riddled with traps and sub-bosses to blink-and-you-miss-it speedrun gauntlets!

30XX was released on Steam earlier this month for £15.49 / $19.99, though we are excited to see how it handles on Switch — hopefully the delay has allowed the team the chance to iron out any errors.

Will you be picking this one up next month? Blast your thoughts in the comments below.