Back in June, Batterystaple Games locked in an August 9th release date for the Mega Man-like game '30XX' on the Nintendo Switch. Now, in an update today, it's been delayed at the last-minute.

Developer Chris King has issued a message to fans on social media, apologising for the delay. The Steam release is now available, but the Nintendo version needs more time to go through the required processes:

Hi! 30XX isn't up on the Switch eShop yet. We're very sorry about the delay - we know a lot of you are stoked to play 30XX on Switch. It'll be ready very soon, and as soon as we can give you an exact date, we'll do so immediately.

Further, we're sorry for the sh** timing here. Hearing your favorite game's been delayed's a bummer. Hearing about it on release morning is worse. We thought we'd left enough time for Nintendo's processes for the game, and we were wrong. We f****d it, and we're sorry.

Today's Steam 1.0 release will go on as planned. Thanks for your patience, and for bearing with us while we get this sorted - the game's a blast on both platforms, and we can't wait for you to be able to play it.

As noted, the Switch release will be "ready very soon" and when a release date is sorted, the developer will update fans. It follows the Switch delay of WrestleQuest earlier this week.

