Accessory manufacturer 8BitDo has released all sorts of controllers compatible with the Nintendo Switch in the past, and now it's unveiled the latest one.
It's called the '8BitDo Micro' and is a pocket-sized Bluetooth controller, designed for use with the Switch as well as Android devices. It weighs just 24.8 grams with dimensions of 72*40.7*14.1 mm, still manages to include 16 buttons, and also features the "ultimate software support". The Micro controller is available in two colours, "blue edition" and "green edition".
This controller will set you back $24.99 USD (or your regional equivalent), with shipping costs calculated at the checkout. 8BitDo also promotes it as a controller "made for 2D games", but don't let that hold you back from 3D gaming. One other detail is it requires you to be running Switch firmware "3.0.0 or above" in order to use it.
As for battery life and charging, it comes with a USB cable, runs on a 180mAh Li-on rechargeable battery and can run for 10 hours on a 1-2 hour charge. It also includes a wrist strap. And like some other third-party controllers designed for Switch, it does not support vibration, motion sensing, NFC scanning, infrared camera or a console wake feature.
[source 8bitdo.com]
I think I feel my fingers cramping up.
8bitdo continues to be one of the top 3rd-party controller brands out there. I wonder how much smaller they can get with their controllers.
If they could slap a couple PSP-style sliders on these I'd be all over it.
I already have 4 their controllers, and an arcade stick (custom modded), so I don't really need it. But how exciting it would be to grab one!
ABC XYZ. Please.
I just got an update from Madlittlepixel that the new wireless clicky stick SNK 8BitDo NeoGeo CD style controller now works with the Nintendo Switch. There is a catch though so be sure to watch what he had to say. I'm definitely planning to buy one now as I had a massive NeoGeo arcade archive library on my Switch atm and these controllers would work sweet with those.
I was gonna say ‘who would want such an ergonomic nightmare’, but the Ultimate Software Support won me over.
My sausage fingers can barely hold a single joycon comfortably…
All my 8itdos broke or got defective parts after a while. Unless they're seriously improving QC this time, I'll wait for reviews.
Ever since my left Joy-Con started drifting, my trusty old Super Famicom-style 8bitdo gamepad has been my go-to when playing docked. Very reliable and durable with no decrease in performance despite all the abuse it has gone through (my toddlers have dropped it several times already). When the time comes and it bites the dust, I'm pretty sure I'll be getting one of their gamepads again.
Probably not this one though. I get that portability was what they were after here, but the lack of analog controls is a big turn-off.
Finally, a controller for my garden gnomes.
Ok. I want one. Not so much for our Switch. Although this looks like a shoo-in for NES, SNES, GB, GBA games. Especially for smaller (read kids) hands. For me, my Switch controller is my 8BitDo SN30 Pro controller. I'd want an 8BitDo Micro to pair with my Android tablet or my phone.
