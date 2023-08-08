Accessory manufacturer 8BitDo has released all sorts of controllers compatible with the Nintendo Switch in the past, and now it's unveiled the latest one.

It's called the '8BitDo Micro' and is a pocket-sized Bluetooth controller, designed for use with the Switch as well as Android devices. It weighs just 24.8 grams with dimensions of 72*40.7*14.1 mm, still manages to include 16 buttons, and also features the "ultimate software support". The Micro controller is available in two colours, "blue edition" and "green edition".





This controller will set you back $24.99 USD (or your regional equivalent), with shipping costs calculated at the checkout. 8BitDo also promotes it as a controller "made for 2D games", but don't let that hold you back from 3D gaming. One other detail is it requires you to be running Switch firmware "3.0.0 or above" in order to use it.

As for battery life and charging, it comes with a USB cable, runs on a 180mAh Li-on rechargeable battery and can run for 10 hours on a 1-2 hour charge. It also includes a wrist strap. And like some other third-party controllers designed for Switch, it does not support vibration, motion sensing, NFC scanning, infrared camera or a console wake feature.

