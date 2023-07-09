Nintendo released its fourth update for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom earlier this week and as usual, a number of issues were addressed to "improve the gameplay experience".

While Nintendo didn't go into detail about these extra improvements, it was quickly discovered Version 1.2.0 no longer supported certain item duplication glitches. Yes, to cut to the chase here, Nintendo is still waging war against dupe glitches.

Not only is there proof of this via multiple player accounts, but there are also a number of reports confirming certain glitches no longer work. A bunch of YouTube videos have popped up over the past week as well highlighting glitches that can still be used and are compatible with Version 1.2.0.

As publicised by sites like Eurogamer, glitches such as the "frozen meat" and "Tobio's Hollow Chasm" ones don't work anymore, but some newer glitches balance this out. One, in particular, allows players to "easily get one million rupees in just minutes".

So despite Nintendo's efforts to reduce glitches in the new Zelda game, it seems the community is still discovering all sorts of methods to continue multiplying items in Link's inventory - from memory glitches to jumping ones, and various other tricks. Players can also disable auto-updates for Tears of the Kingdom to continue using older versions of the game.