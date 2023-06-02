Since its release three weeks ago, Nintendo has been pretty ruthless with patching The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. And with each patch, multiple different item duplication glitches have been fixed. However, that hasn't deterred fans, as people keep finding new ways to easily duplicate items in unintended ways.

The newest one, which many players call the "easiest" yet, sees you taking Link down to a chasm and using a multi-shot bow. Demonstrated in a video from Gaming Reinvented (thanks to reader C3MO for sharing this!) at the bottom of this article, all you need to do is get to Tobio's Hollow Chasm and fire off some arrows with some Fused materials.

We've tested the glitch out here at Nintendo Life with two different bows and multiple different items — including Lynel horns, precious stones, bomb flowers, and bananas — and we can confirm this works.

A small warning — the video at the bottom of the article contains a few spoilers in it, such as characters and locations. Plus, Tobio's Hollow Chasm can't be accessed until you're in the late stages of the story. You need to have progressed the 'Guidance from Ages Past' Main Quest. As such, we don't recommend looking at the video unless you're right before the 'final dungeon' of the game unless you don't mind small spoilers.

We'll go into detail on the glitch below these stories, so here's your chance to paraglide out of here...