Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Players Discover Easiest Item Duplication Glitch Yet 1
Image: Nintendo Life

Since its release three weeks ago, Nintendo has been pretty ruthless with patching The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. And with each patch, multiple different item duplication glitches have been fixed. However, that hasn't deterred fans, as people keep finding new ways to easily duplicate items in unintended ways.

The newest one, which many players call the "easiest" yet, sees you taking Link down to a chasm and using a multi-shot bow. Demonstrated in a video from Gaming Reinvented (thanks to reader C3MO for sharing this!) at the bottom of this article, all you need to do is get to Tobio's Hollow Chasm and fire off some arrows with some Fused materials.

We've tested the glitch out here at Nintendo Life with two different bows and multiple different items — including Lynel horns, precious stones, bomb flowers, and bananas — and we can confirm this works.

A small warning — the video at the bottom of the article contains a few spoilers in it, such as characters and locations. Plus, Tobio's Hollow Chasm can't be accessed until you're in the late stages of the story. You need to have progressed the 'Guidance from Ages Past' Main Quest. As such, we don't recommend looking at the video unless you're right before the 'final dungeon' of the game unless you don't mind small spoilers.

We'll go into detail on the glitch below these stories, so here's your chance to paraglide out of here...

As Gaming Reinvented's video demonstrates ,go to Tobio's Hollow Chasm and you'll be able to return to the path and walk down a cave (where the elevator once was) leading to the drop. Follow the path down until you reach rough coordinates 1021, -2261, -0156 and then turn around so you're facing the stalactites.

Make sure you have a multi-shot bow equipped — the Duplex Bow, any of the Lynel bows, or the Royal Guard's Bow — and Fuse whatever material you want to duplicate. Then aim and fire upwards towards the bottom of the stalactite. The arrows will disappear, but the items — which were Fused to each arrow (but doesn't use multiple items) — will be suspended in mid-air.

Run towards the items and they'll drop — you'll need to be quick to catch them before they roll down the cave. There are ways to stop that from happening, however, as demonstrated by Kibbles Gaming. We've linked the time-stamped video, but in short, you can build a nice little "bowl" to catch all of the duplicate materials.

Give Gaming Reinvented's video a watch below, and let us know if you've been using these duplication glitches in the comments below.

[source youtu.be]