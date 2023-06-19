In the month since its launch, players have found a variety of different glitches in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to make filling up the inventory that bit easier. With each patch that Nintendo has implemented, more of these glitches have been fixed, but that hasn't deterred some brave souls from finding newer and easier methods.
One such glitch, lovingly called the 'frozen meat glitch' (don't worry, you'll see why) is quickly proving to be a speedy way of getting yourself a boatload of rupees with very little effort required (thanks, Kotaku). We have tested the method at Nintendo Life Towers and can confirm that it works as of ver.1.1.2 — but who knows whether it will make it through the next patch...
As demonstrated in the video from Austin John Plays at the bottom of this article, all that you will need to make the meat magic happen is some meat (obviously), a couple of sticks, plenty of Zonite and the extra ability that Link finds in the game. If you don't want to know anything about this last requirement just yet, then do be warned that there are spoilers ahead.
We will go into details about the method itself after the following stories, so this is your chance to click away.