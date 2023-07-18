Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We are rapidly approaching the release of Disney Illusion Island in just a few weeks on 28th July, and we grow more intrigued by the combat-free metroidvania by the day. At this year's Summer Games Fest, two of our wonderful team (video producer Zion and staff writer Ollie) were lucky enough to go hands-on with the game and have a good old natter with its lead designer, AJ Grand-Scrutton, while they were at it.

Fortunately, all of this has been put together in a video that you can check out above! The conversation ranged across several topics from deciding on an art style to crafting a family-friendly platformer that still brings some challenge, and the preview has got us even more excited to play some more.

You'll have to watch the full video to hear all of Grand-Scrutton's answers, but expect a lot of Mickey talk, repeated admiration at the game's animation, and Zion trying out his best Goofy impression — rather impressively, we might add.

To read our thoughts on everything that we have played of Disney Illusion Island so far, be sure to check out our full preview feature below.