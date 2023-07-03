Zelda / FF16
It's time for the UK Charts again folks, and guess what... The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is back in its rightful place at number one.

Final Fantasy XVI, meanwhile, has been subject to a 78% fall in boxed sales since its debut at number one last week. However, It should be noted that digital sales for Square Enix's new title accounted for over 56% of its total sales at launch (thanks, GamesIndustry.biz). Given that boxed Switch games tend to sell a lot better over longer periods of time, it's no surprise to see the two games swap positions this week.

Elsewhere, AEW: Fight Forever enters the charts at number three this week. The Switch version sold the least amount of boxed copies at launch, accounting for 14% of the split. PS5 came out on top with 47%, Xbox Series X/S at 21%, and PS4 at 17%.

We've also got Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life coming in at number seven. Unsurprisingly, this one sold the most on the Switch, accounting for a staggering 89% of the split. PS5 made up 9%, and the Xbox Series X/S took the remaining 2%.

Finally, the last new title to release this week is Master Detective Archives: Rain Code. Given its rather niche premise, it's no surprise to see the game come in at number twenty-three. It's also, of course, exclusive to the Switch, so there are no other platform launches to make up the numbers here. Still, it's a commendable start. Be sure to check out our review if you haven't already.

Here's this week's UK top forty in full:

Last Week This Week Game

2

 1 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

1

 2 Final Fantasy XVI

NEW

 3

AWE: Fight Forever

6

 4 God of War Ragnarok

7

5

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

10

6

 FIFA 23

NEW

7

 Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

9

 8 Hogwarts Legacy

4

 9 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

3

 10

Sonic Origins Plus

8

 11 Diablo IV

14

 12 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

5

 13 F1 23

17

 14

Grand Theft Auto V

16

 15 Minecraft

12

 16 Forspoken

13

 17 Saints Row

18

 18 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

19

 19 Nintendo Switch Sports

20

 20 Pokémon Violet

33

 21 Super Mario Odyssey

27

 22

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

NEW

 23 Master Detective Archives: Rain Code

23

 24 Mario Party Superstars

31

 25 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

21

 26 Street Fighter 6

24

 27

Pokémon Scarlet

25

 28 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

34

 29 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

28

 30 Resident Evil 4

29

 31 Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy

15

 32 Crash Team Rumble

26

 33 Just Dance 2023 Edition

30

 34 Minecraft Legends

-

 35 Red Dead Redemption 2

35

 36 Dead Island 2

40

 37 Lego Harry Potter Collection

37

 38 Splatoon 3

34

 39 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

32

 40 Pokémon Legends: Arceus

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up any new titles this week? Let us know your thoughts on the charts in the comments below.

