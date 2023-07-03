It's time for the UK Charts again folks, and guess what... The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is back in its rightful place at number one.

Final Fantasy XVI, meanwhile, has been subject to a 78% fall in boxed sales since its debut at number one last week. However, It should be noted that digital sales for Square Enix's new title accounted for over 56% of its total sales at launch (thanks, GamesIndustry.biz). Given that boxed Switch games tend to sell a lot better over longer periods of time, it's no surprise to see the two games swap positions this week.

Elsewhere, AEW: Fight Forever enters the charts at number three this week. The Switch version sold the least amount of boxed copies at launch, accounting for 14% of the split. PS5 came out on top with 47%, Xbox Series X/S at 21%, and PS4 at 17%.

We've also got Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life coming in at number seven. Unsurprisingly, this one sold the most on the Switch, accounting for a staggering 89% of the split. PS5 made up 9%, and the Xbox Series X/S took the remaining 2%.

Finally, the last new title to release this week is Master Detective Archives: Rain Code. Given its rather niche premise, it's no surprise to see the game come in at number twenty-three. It's also, of course, exclusive to the Switch, so there are no other platform launches to make up the numbers here. Still, it's a commendable start. Be sure to check out our review if you haven't already.