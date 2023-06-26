It's UK charts time again, folks!
Last week, Square Enix launched the long-awaited Final Fantasy XVI on the PS5, and, as expected, it managed to grace the top spot in the charts this week, knocking The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom down to number two.
Is anyone surprised? We're certainly not. But, it will be interesting to see how long Final Fantasy XVI can maintain its crown. According to GamesIndustry.biz's Chris Dring, sales for the boxed version were 74% lower than that of Final Fantasy XV back in 2016. Granted, digital sales are exponentially more popular in 2023, but it's still food for thought.
Elsewhere, Sonic Origins Plus makes its debut at number three, despite the rather controversial decision from Sega to keep all additional content on a downloadable code. The new version adds Amy as a playable character in all titles, Knuckles as a playable character in Sonic CD, and twelve Game Gear games accessed via the Museum menu.
We've also got two other new titles this week, though you'd be forgiven for missing their respective launches. Aliens: Dark Descent lands at number eleven, while Crash Team Rumble manages to creep in at number fifteen. It's not the best performance for the ex-PlayStation mascot, who has typically proven to be extremely popular in the UK in years past.
Here's this week's UK top forty in full:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|
NEW
|1
|Final Fantasy XVI
|
1
|2
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
NEW
|3
|
Sonic Origins Plus
|
6
|4
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|
2
|
5
|
F1 23
|
4
|
6
|God of War Ragnarok
|
7
|
7
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
3
|8
|Diablo IV
|
5
|9
|Hogwarts Legacy
|
8
|10
|
FIFA 23
|
NEW
|11
|Aliens: Dark Descent
|
14
|12
|Forspoken
|
13
|13
|Saints Row
|
9
|14
|
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
NEW
|15
|Crash Team Rumble
|
11
|16
|Minecraft
|
12
|17
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
15
|18
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
16
|19
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
17
|20
|Pokémon Violet
|
10
|21
|Street Fighter 6
|
20
|22
|
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|
19
|23
|Mario Party Superstars
|
21
|24
|Pokémon Scarlet
|
24
|25
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
31
|26
|Just Dance 2023 Edition
|
30
|27
|
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|
18
|28
|Resident Evil 4
|
39
|29
|Crash Bandicoot: N.Sane Trilogy
|
-
|30
|Minecraft Legends
|
32
|31
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|
32
|32
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|
35
|33
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
26
|34
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|
22
|35
|Dead Island 2
|
-
|36
|Splatoon 2
|
37
|37
|Splatoon 3
|
40
|38
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|
39
|39
|Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
|
-
|40
|Lego Harry Potter Collection
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up any new titles this week? Let us know your thoughts on the charts in the comments below.
