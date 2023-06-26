It's UK charts time again, folks!

Last week, Square Enix launched the long-awaited Final Fantasy XVI on the PS5, and, as expected, it managed to grace the top spot in the charts this week, knocking The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom down to number two.

Is anyone surprised? We're certainly not. But, it will be interesting to see how long Final Fantasy XVI can maintain its crown. According to GamesIndustry.biz's Chris Dring, sales for the boxed version were 74% lower than that of Final Fantasy XV back in 2016. Granted, digital sales are exponentially more popular in 2023, but it's still food for thought.

Final Fantasy 16 is No.1 this week in the UK, but as boxed launches go, it wasn’t a particularly strong one. Physical sales are 74% lower than the launch week of Final Fantasy 15 in 2016. Obviously, digital is a much much bigger component of sales today. That data comes later — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) June 25, 2023

Elsewhere, Sonic Origins Plus makes its debut at number three, despite the rather controversial decision from Sega to keep all additional content on a downloadable code. The new version adds Amy as a playable character in all titles, Knuckles as a playable character in Sonic CD, and twelve Game Gear games accessed via the Museum menu.

We've also got two other new titles this week, though you'd be forgiven for missing their respective launches. Aliens: Dark Descent lands at number eleven, while Crash Team Rumble manages to creep in at number fifteen. It's not the best performance for the ex-PlayStation mascot, who has typically proven to be extremely popular in the UK in years past.

Here's this week's UK top forty in full:

Last Week This Week Game NEW 1 Final Fantasy XVI 1 2 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom NEW 3 Sonic Origins Plus 6 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2 5 F1 23 4 6 God of War Ragnarok 7 7 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 3 8 Diablo IV 5 9 Hogwarts Legacy 8 10 FIFA 23 NEW 11 Aliens: Dark Descent 14 12 Forspoken 13 13 Saints Row 9 14 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor NEW 15 Crash Team Rumble 11 16 Minecraft 12 17 Grand Theft Auto V 15 18 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 16 19 Nintendo Switch Sports 17 20 Pokémon Violet 10 21 Street Fighter 6 20 22 Kirby and the Forgotten Land 19 23 Mario Party Superstars 21 24 Pokémon Scarlet 24 25 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 31 26 Just Dance 2023 Edition 30 27 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe 18 28 Resident Evil 4 39 29 Crash Bandicoot: N.Sane Trilogy - 30 Minecraft Legends 32 31 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury 32 32 Pokémon Legends: Arceus 35 33 Super Mario Odyssey 26 34 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 22 35 Dead Island 2 - 36 Splatoon 2 37 37 Splatoon 3 40 38 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 39 39 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition - 40 Lego Harry Potter Collection

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up any new titles this week? Let us know your thoughts on the charts in the comments below.

