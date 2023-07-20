Fans of Bubble Bobble, line up! The classic platformer Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III is getting a revival on the Switch courtesy of ININ and Taito later this year.
Originally launched in 1991 as a sequel to Rainbow Islands, Parasol Stars features Bubby and Bobby in their human forms with platforming gameplay more reminiscent of the original Bubble Bobble. There's no word on a specific release date yet, but we can't imagine we'll be waiting too long for confirmation.
Here's a look at the key features:
- Triumphant Return: The universally beloved franchise, Bubble Bobble, is back on PlayStation 4 & 5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox.
- Cute Cast of Iconic characters: Meet a lovable cast of iconic characters, each with their unique charm and abilities, adding to the enjoyment of the gameplay.
- Dazzling Parasols: Wield colorful parasols with magical powers to shield against enemies, stun foes, and unleash high-scoring stars.
- Power-ups Galore: Discover a variety of power-ups, from bombs to time-freezing clocks, to gain the upper hand in challenging battles.
- Strategic Gameplay: Use the parasol weapon to secure victory and evade the looming threat of Death.
- Nostalgic Homage: Parasol Stars pays homage to TAITO’s earlier game, Chack'n Pop, one of the early platform games and a precursor to the highly popular Bubble Bobble series.
- Ten Worlds: Embark on an adventure beyond the main eight worlds of Parasol Stars and unlock two secret worlds.
- Keep an eye out for even more parasols! ININ and TAITO have exciting news to share soon.
Are you excited to jump back into the world of Parasol Stars? Let us know your thoughts in the usual place.
Comments 9
I played this game for the first time some months ago. It's a great game but I'm not sure if it's gonna be worth it depending on how much they'll charge for it. It seems to be a "rom", or isn't it?
That's great, but why aren't they releasing Rainbow Islands on the Switch before its sequel? I haven't played either game since the early 1990s, but I definitely remember Rainbow Islands being the better of the two.
This is going to be typical Inin games fashion where there's a retail release with cut down content, and a Strictly Limited Games physical exclusive release that has all the content, isn't it?
Love that we are getting this following on from Bubble Bobble finally getting its Western Arcade Archives release and The NewZealand Story either side of the start of the year... we still need Rainbow Islands to complete the Taito platformer quadrilogy of power (as no-one has ever described them). The Switch keeps on getting the classics (along with the PS4 still it seems!)
@Polvasti both are solid gold classics and I don't know if I'd say Rainbow Islands is definitively better but I agree it should be out ahead of this release!
I’d just like this to be released in the Hamster’s Arcade Archives series, rather than a remake or equivalent. I’d also like to see Rainbow Islands in its original form, but I believe there are licensing issues with the music which is preventing it being released. And I loved the Amiga and Speccy versions!
@RupeeClock : While that's happened with Space Invaders and Wonder Boy (I'm not aware of any others), this isn't being advertised as a collection of some sort though.
Or is it?
Well, this is a lovely surprise! I don't think that Parasol Stars gets the attention which it deserves. This will go well with Bubble Bobble and New Zealand Story. We really just need the glorious Rainbow Islands now, but I too heard that an issue relating to the licensing of the music makes a re-release challenging. Hopefully Hamster can get Rainbow Islands on to the Switch.
@michaelf
I don't think that Parasol Stars saw an arcade release.
I just saw a Japanese "Let's Play" including this game, but don't remember the platform. It's not on Taito's Egret II Mini, so maybe it was the PC Engine Mini?
Either way, ports of all classic arcade games are welcome!
I am DYING to play Zookeeper again someday, although I learned that was developed by Taito America, like Qix.
Tap here to load 9 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...