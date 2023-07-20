Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Fans of Bubble Bobble, line up! The classic platformer Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III is getting a revival on the Switch courtesy of ININ and Taito later this year.

Originally launched in 1991 as a sequel to Rainbow Islands, Parasol Stars features Bubby and Bobby in their human forms with platforming gameplay more reminiscent of the original Bubble Bobble. There's no word on a specific release date yet, but we can't imagine we'll be waiting too long for confirmation.

Here's a look at the key features:

- Triumphant Return: The universally beloved franchise, Bubble Bobble, is back on PlayStation 4 & 5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox.

- Cute Cast of Iconic characters: Meet a lovable cast of iconic characters, each with their unique charm and abilities, adding to the enjoyment of the gameplay.

- Dazzling Parasols: Wield colorful parasols with magical powers to shield against enemies, stun foes, and unleash high-scoring stars.

- Power-ups Galore: Discover a variety of power-ups, from bombs to time-freezing clocks, to gain the upper hand in challenging battles.

- Strategic Gameplay: Use the parasol weapon to secure victory and evade the looming threat of Death.

- Nostalgic Homage: Parasol Stars pays homage to TAITO’s earlier game, Chack'n Pop, one of the early platform games and a precursor to the highly popular Bubble Bobble series.

- Ten Worlds: Embark on an adventure beyond the main eight worlds of Parasol Stars and unlock two secret worlds.

- Keep an eye out for even more parasols! ININ and TAITO have exciting news to share soon.

Are you excited to jump back into the world of Parasol Stars? Let us know your thoughts in the usual place.