The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a major hit when it arrived in cinemas earlier this year, and now it's been confirmed it will be "streaming exclusively" on Peacock in the US, starting August 3.

Peacock subscribers will also be able to access all of the bonus features of the movie including cast and crew interviews, a 'Peaches' lyrical video and much more. Here's the confirmation from Peacock via social media:

The streaming date for other regions hasn't been announced just yet, but if we hear anything, we'll let you know. Be sure to keep tabs on our guide for future updates.

And if you really don't want to wait for Streaming, you can always pick up a physical copy, which is now available in stores. The selections on offer include DVD, Blu-ray, and a 4K Steelbook.