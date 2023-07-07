After announcing that it would start to sell NFTs back in April '21, Sega seems to have cooled on the idea of blockchain games, though remains invested in the area on the off chance it regains some footing in the future.

In speaking with Bloomberg News (thanks, VGC), co-Chief Operating Officer Shuji Utsumi stated that he found blockchain games to be "boring", confirming that Sega itself has shelved plans to develop its own. He also stated that the brand's biggest characters won't be associated with NFTs to avoid devaluing the IP.

That said, Sega is still allowing third parties to produce NFTs for its lesser-known characters from franchises such as Three Kingdoms and Virtua Fighter. It remains open to the idea of becoming more involved as the technology matures, but for now, is keeping a reasonably safe distance.

Utsumi was pretty clear on his thoughts on the matter, stating:

“The action in play-to-earn games is boring. What’s the point if games are no fun?”

We couldn't agree more. Whether Sega changes its mind again in the future currently remains to be seen, but Utsumi's comment will no doubt bring some hope to those against the idea of NFTs and blockchain technology.