You might remember Running Fable from last month's announcement trailer — and our cheeky little story about it. But there's no messing around here, as Seashell Studio has revealed that the game will be launching 9th August on Switch.

Dubbed as a hybrid multiplayer racing strategy game (with cross-play available at launch between Xbox and Nintendo Switch), we've also got a rather adorable (or, well, you decide) sing-a-long trailer to accompany the release date announcement.

Up to 10 players can play Running Fable together in races where it's not just about speed, but strategy. You'll need to place traps on the course to outwit your friends and family and take home the trophy in this tortoise and hare-style racer.