Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Mexican developer Seashell Studio has announced Running Fable, an adorable multiplayer party racer where animals battle it out — all in the name of fun, of course.

We couldn't resist the cheeky title with that name, either. We're sorry. But at least you can play as tortoises and hares, right? the cuteness surely makes up for anything else.

Running Fable allows you to play with up to ten people in online multiplayer games, and with the game already available on PC and launching on Xbox at the same time as Switch, crossplay will also be available, meaning you can play with just about anyone.

It's a little bit Mario Kart-esque but with a distinctive twist — you set traps on the racetrack before the race begins. You can accumulate points by getting the trophy on each course or by successfully hitting your rivals with your cleverly-placed items.

Here's a rundown of Running Fable's features from Seashell Studio:

Running Fable gameplay features:



- Real time item placement - strategically set items and traps all over the map. The other players won’t be able to see your placements until the race starts! You can choose to place a trap in the land, water, air, or even beneath a bush, drastically changing the racetrack.

- Race to the trophy - Run, jump, Dodge, fly, and hare your way up to the trophy!

- Trophy Points + Trap Points = Round Score - Build up your total score by reaching the goal as fast as possible, or by placing your traps cunningly. A mix of both is the key to celebrating victoriously!

- Customizable characters - Up to 40 different customization options. Each player can dress up their characters with a great variety of hats, outfits, and taunt animations, even between each round within the online lobby!

Running Fable doesn't quite have a release date yet, but that should give you more than enough time to plan out where to lay your traps. Remember The Tortoise and the Hare? Sometimes, it's not always the fastest who wins...

What do you think of Running Fable? Will you be running to get this on Switch when it launches? Let us know.