Onto the other critics now, and it is fair to say that we are not alone in our love of the game. Eurogamer gave Pikmin 4 a perfect 5/5, praising the amount of content that opens up as you progress and calling it "one of Nintendo's best games in years":

With brilliant results, Pikmin 4 acts both as the perfect entry point into this world and as an extremely well-examined follow-up for long-time fans who've waited a decade for Nintendo to nail this next chapter.

Pocket Tactics followed suit, awarding Nintendo's latest a 10/10 and calling it a "delight" which will easily appeal to old fans and newbies alike:

You don’t need to have played any previous titles to get into this one, as it’s a great starting point, re-entry, or continuation no matter how much of a fan you are.

Dropping the score just a little, IGN gave the game an "amazing" 9/10, specifically mentioning the game's size and the addition of Oatchi as some of its standout features:

The difficulty leans a bit too much toward the easy side, but all-new features like ability upgrades, a pair of new Pikmin, and our loyal sidekick Oatchi add some variety to the traditional gameplay by offering options other than the grab-and-throw Pikmin formula of the past.

Keeping the good times going, VGC awarded Pikmin 4 a 4/5, stating that while the game might take a little while to get into gear, the later additions that have been made to the standard Pikmin structure are marvellous:

For first time players, this may be Pikmin’s greatest standalone entry, but for veterans, there’s also quite a lot of repetition to get through until its best content sprouts and blooms.

While not offering a formal score in its review, Polygon also contributed a notably positive review to the conversation. The outlet had some issues with the game's tutorial process but was ultimately won over by the positive environment that Pikmin 4 creates.