Pikmin 4
Image: Nintendo

After over seven years of waiting, we have very nearly made it to the official release of Pikmin 4. We are so close, in fact, that today we have got a first look at what the critics made of it. Many of us have played through the demo by now, but this is the first chance to see if it was really worth the wait.

On our part, we would say that it very much was. We gave Pikmin 4 an excellent 9/10 in our review, praising the gorgeous visuals and game-changing addition of everyone's favourite space doggo, Oatchi:

If the aim was to make a Pikmin title that mostly delivers the goods for fans whilst serving up a strategy game that appeals to a much wider audience than previous entries in the series, Nintendo has pretty much nailed it. Despite some minor disappointments, Pikmin 4 is effortlessly essential stuff.

Onto the other critics now, and it is fair to say that we are not alone in our love of the game. Eurogamer gave Pikmin 4 a perfect 5/5, praising the amount of content that opens up as you progress and calling it "one of Nintendo's best games in years":

With brilliant results, Pikmin 4 acts both as the perfect entry point into this world and as an extremely well-examined follow-up for long-time fans who've waited a decade for Nintendo to nail this next chapter.

Pocket Tactics followed suit, awarding Nintendo's latest a 10/10 and calling it a "delight" which will easily appeal to old fans and newbies alike:

You don’t need to have played any previous titles to get into this one, as it’s a great starting point, re-entry, or continuation no matter how much of a fan you are.

Dropping the score just a little, IGN gave the game an "amazing" 9/10, specifically mentioning the game's size and the addition of Oatchi as some of its standout features:

The difficulty leans a bit too much toward the easy side, but all-new features like ability upgrades, a pair of new Pikmin, and our loyal sidekick Oatchi add some variety to the traditional gameplay by offering options other than the grab-and-throw Pikmin formula of the past.

Keeping the good times going, VGC awarded Pikmin 4 a 4/5, stating that while the game might take a little while to get into gear, the later additions that have been made to the standard Pikmin structure are marvellous:

For first time players, this may be Pikmin’s greatest standalone entry, but for veterans, there’s also quite a lot of repetition to get through until its best content sprouts and blooms.

While not offering a formal score in its review, Polygon also contributed a notably positive review to the conversation. The outlet had some issues with the game's tutorial process but was ultimately won over by the positive environment that Pikmin 4 creates.

Pikmin 4 accomplishes maybe the best thing a piece of media can do — it makes the real world seem more wondrous than it did before.

Pikmin 4 releases later this week on 21st July. Be sure to check out our complete review at the top of this article to read all about what we thought of the game.

Have the reviews convinced you to pick up a copy of Pikmin 4? Let us know how excited you are for the game in the comments.