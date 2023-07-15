Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The Pokémon Company this week gave select regions a test try of its new app Pokémon Sleep, and now it's also released the new device Pokémon GO Plus + in a number of regions.

In case you missed the initial announcement, this device can be used in Pokémon Sleep to record your sleep patterns. It even includes a (digital) Pikachu inside of it, that does all sorts of extra stuff like singing lullabies and unlocking new alarm sounds.





Pokémon GO Plus + is also compatible with Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO. It allows trainers to automatically spin PokéStops and throw regular, great, and ultra balls at Pokémon. A future update will also use player sleep data in Pokémon GO.

