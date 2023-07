I'll be picking it up for sure, but I don't know it I'll be playing right away. Nintendo may have shot themselves in the foot a little by releasing the first two Pikmin games so close to this one. I beat the first one and really enjoyed it and immediately hopped into Pikmin 2. While that game has some obvious quality of life improvements over the first game and I was really loving it, I rage-quit after losing about 150 Pikmin in the same cave. I haven't touched it in weeks. I don't even think this is the hardest cave. I'll go back to it eventually, but I was left feeling a little burned after that.

I wanted to beat Pikmin 2 before jumping into 4, but that might not be the case anymore, I dunno. I keep thinking about how I need to go back and finish it, but the thought stresses me out. Great games, and I'm glad I finally have a chance to conveniently play the GameCube originals, but Nintendo threw an awful lot of Pikmin at us (no pun intended) at once, and it's a bit overwhelming for me personally.