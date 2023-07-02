Hi!

Welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl - good to see you again.

Before we get cracking with this week's bout, let's take a look at how last week went down. We took a look at WarioWare Gold for the 3DS, pitting North America and Europe against Japan.

Unsurprisingly (and rather disappointingly in this writer's opinion), the Western design won by a sizable margin, bringing in a staggering 82% of the vote. It's a nice design, sure, but Japan's colours are lovely! The pinks, the blues, the yellows... No? Okay, then.

This week, we're going back to the humble GameCube to take a peek at the criminally underrated Donkey Konga. We're not going to dive into a 5000-word essay about why this franchise needs a revival, but we are going to pit three unique designs against one another as North America, Europe, and Japan all throw their hats into the ring.

So... Let's do it, yes?