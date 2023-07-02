Donkey Konga - Box Art Brawl
Image: Nintendo Life

Before we get cracking with this week's bout, let's take a look at how last week went down. We took a look at WarioWare Gold for the 3DS, pitting North America and Europe against Japan.

Unsurprisingly (and rather disappointingly in this writer's opinion), the Western design won by a sizable margin, bringing in a staggering 82% of the vote. It's a nice design, sure, but Japan's colours are lovely! The pinks, the blues, the yellows... No? Okay, then.

This week, we're going back to the humble GameCube to take a peek at the criminally underrated Donkey Konga. We're not going to dive into a 5000-word essay about why this franchise needs a revival, but we are going to pit three unique designs against one another as North America, Europe, and Japan all throw their hats into the ring.

So... Let's do it, yes?

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America

Donkey Konga - NA
Image: Nintendo

North America's design has what we'd argue to be the best image of DK himself on the right-hand side, but what's this..? Are those... are those people? Like, real people? Hm. Not sure about that. The text in the bottom left corner is also a bit disconcerting. Still, it could be worse. Maybe..?

Europe

Donkey Konga - EU
Image: Nintendo

This one has potential, for sure, but we kind of feel like there's a lot of wasted space here. Why are the logo and the main image so small? Let's fill up the cover a little bit! That said, we're a fan of the more stylised logo and the overall colour of the composition.

Japan

Donkey Konga - JP
Image: Nintendo

Japan's design is pretty wild, but we like it. It really leans into that Hawaiian feel a lot more than its competition, and the mix of reds, greens, and oranges makes for a pleasing composition. Did we need the words 'Donkey Konga' slapped over the cover multiple times..? Probably not. But hey, it looks nice.

Which region got the best Donkey Konga box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of the Box Art Brawl.