Pikmin 4
Image: Nintendo

Ahead of the launch of Pikmin 4 on 21st July, Nintendo has adding a new item to its My Nintendo Store in the US.

If you happen to have 200 Platinum Points, you can now order a Pikmin 4 Sticker Set. It contains two 3" vinyl stickers featuring the explorer, Pikmin, and the new rescue pup Oatchi. These stickers can be applied to anything and everything, here's the description:

"This set of two 3" vinyl stickers features a variety of Pikmin, an explorer, and space pup Oatchi from the Pikmin™ 4 game! Add some plucky charm to surfaces like a water bottle, laptop, or Nintendo Switch™ dock. This physical reward is available while supplies last."

Apart from Platinum Points, you'll need to pay the standard shipping fees. You can read more about this on Nintendo's website.

Will you be adding this new My Nintendo item to your own collection of Pikmin merch? Looking forward to the launch of Pikmin 4 later this month? Tell us in the comments.

[source nintendo.com]