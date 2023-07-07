Ahead of the launch of Pikmin 4 on 21st July, Nintendo has adding a new item to its My Nintendo Store in the US.

If you happen to have 200 Platinum Points, you can now order a Pikmin 4 Sticker Set. It contains two 3" vinyl stickers featuring the explorer, Pikmin, and the new rescue pup Oatchi. These stickers can be applied to anything and everything, here's the description:

"This set of two 3" vinyl stickers features a variety of Pikmin, an explorer, and space pup Oatchi from the Pikmin™ 4 game! Add some plucky charm to surfaces like a water bottle, laptop, or Nintendo Switch™ dock. This physical reward is available while supplies last."

Apart from Platinum Points, you'll need to pay the standard shipping fees. You can read more about this on Nintendo's website.