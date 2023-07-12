Developer Nippon Ichi is today celebrating 30 years in the industry and it has set up a special anniversary website to mark the occasion.

The site contains a boatload of neat information covering the company's history and a special message from President Tetsuhisa Seko, but the part that has caught our eye is the 'Anniversary Titles' section, which teases three currently-unannounced games.

There are four upcoming titles in this section, one of which is the upcoming horror visual novel collection Hayarigami 1-2-3 Pack which comes to Japan later this month, but that leaves three mystery games on "Coming Soon".

So, what could Nippon Ichi be cooking? Obviously, we don't know for sure yet, but we can't help noticing that Disgaea 2/3 gap in the Switch catalogue for the moment. The games were released on the PlayStation 2 and 3 respectively before getting PSP/Vita ports in the ensuing years. It would make sense that Switch would end up with the full series at some point, right?

Well, until any announcements come our way we're just going to have to be content with the new 30th anniversary website for now (and the promise of Disgaea 7 coming West this October). Be sure to check out the full site for information on upcoming events, special artwork and more.