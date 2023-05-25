Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

NIS America has announced that Digaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless will launch on Nintendo Switch in the West on October 6th, 2023, nearly nine months after the game's initially release in Japan in January.

Accompanying the announcment is a brand new story trailer, laying out the general jist of what you'll be getting up to in the new title. You'll be off on an SRPG adventure in the demonic realm of Himonoto, utilising new features like Jumbification, Hell Mode and Item Reincarnation to give you the upper hand, along with over 40 different character classes to choose from.

Here's are a few key features from NIS America:

- Unleash the power of the Seven Founding Weapons and switch into Hell Mode to unlock unique skills and receive an unglodly stat boost! - Item Reincarnation allows players to create wacky item upgrades. The more you reincarnate an item, the more powerful it gets!

- Supersize your characters with Jumbility and take your combat power to the next level by knocking out multiple enemies in a single blow. No corner of the stage is safe from your monstrous reach! But watch out, enemies can utilize their Jumbilities too.

Will you be grabbing Disgaea 7 when it finally launches in the West?