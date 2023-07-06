The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

OXENFREE II: Lost Signals (MWM Interactive, 12th Jul, $19.99) - From Night School Studio and published by MWM Interactive, OXENFREE II: Lost Signals is a supernatural narrative adventure game about a researcher who stumbles upon ghostly happenings. Five years after the events of OXENFREE, Riley returns to her hometown of Camena to investigate mysterious radio frequency signals causing curious disturbances. OXENFREE II: Lost Signals comes to the Nintendo Switch system on July 12.

Switch eShop - New Releases

Arcade Archives COP 01 (HAMSTER, 29th Jun, $7.99) - "COP 01" is an action game released by Nichibutsu in 1985. Players take control of rookie detective James with Police Precinct 1, infiltrate the secretive Specter organization's hidden base, and rescue their kidnapped partner Stacy as the goal. Fight your way through the countless enemies in the hidden base using both your normal jump and the higher "Rocket Jump" performed using a limited gauge!

Bunker 21 Extended Edition (17Studio, 6th Jul, $7.99) - Bunker 21 is a first-person storytelling action game in which the main character Andrey finds himself in a mysterious world where all people have disappeared. You will find exciting gameplay, atmospheric graphics and a deep story that unfolds as the hero progresses. The main character is left alone. He goes on a journey in search of answers. He will have to fight terrible monsters and unravel the secrets that the mysterious Bunker 21 hides.

Calculator Maker : My Calculator (kids room, 6th Jul, $1.00) - Only one in the world! Draw numbers and arithmetic symbols to complete your original calculator. Feel free to draw as you wish with your finger or an electronic pen. It's also great to have your girlfriend or children draw it for you.

City Limits (JanduSoft, 6th Jul, $4.99) - City Limits is a relaxing tile-based puzzle game where you build cities on a desolate island. Place tiles strategically to create a cascading spread of new structures. Cover the island as efficiently as you can before the land becomes unusable. There is no lose state. Just chill and build.

Constellations: discover the universe (Cooking & Publishing, 29th Jun, $2.99) - Embark on an unforgettable journey through the starry universe with our comprehensive guide to constellations! Discover the secrets of the stars as you immerse yourself in fascinating stories and ancient myths. Learn to recognize and name the most iconic constellations, from the majestic Ursa Major to the mysterious beauty of Orion. We will begin by explaining what a constellation is: an imaginary grouping of stars in the night sky that form recognizable patterns. You will learn how ancient astronomers traced these figures and gave them names based on mythology and cultural tales. In this guide, you will find a complete list of the officially recognized 88 constellations. From the famous and recognizable, like Ursa Major, Orion, and Andromeda, to the more exotic and lesser-known ones, we invite you to explore the richness and diversity of the celestial realm. Furthermore, we will dive into the intriguing world of the zodiac constellations.

Family Jigsaw Puzzle: Classic Mosaic Puzzles (Megame, 6th Jul, $9.99) - The rules of the game are quite simple - you have several figures of different shapes. You need to place all these pieces on the playing field so that all the pieces fit on the field. With each level, there will be more figures, and their shape is more and more difficult. At the last levels, you will have to be as careful as possible to fit all the pieces on the playing field. This puzzle is for the whole family, it is perfect for both young children and adults. Such games have a good effect on the development of mindfulness, intelligence and logic, and also allow you to escape from routine matters.

Feeble Light (eastasiasoft, 7th Jul, $4.99) - Blast off as a little star trying to rid the cosmos of angry celestial beings in Feeble Light, a 3-tone pixel art shoot’em up where minimalistic presentation makes way for precision controls and fluid animation! Inspired by genre classics, Feeble Light is a vertical bullet hell where you’ll fire at enemies with starlight, dodge asteroids, evade incoming projectiles and build up bomb energy for devastating counterattacks! In a tight spot? Slow down your little star for extra precision to navigate through bullet swarms or narrow passages. Master 5 thoughtfully crafted stages, randomized with each playthrough to keep you on your toes as you chase the high score, then take down big bosses to free the cosmos and earn new colour palettes to customize your experience in future runs!

Full Quiet (8 Bit Legit, 7th Jul, $9.99) - Out here, static is the enemy. . . Get lost in this challenging, mysterious, open-world adventure as you encounter strange creatures, solve puzzles, and figure out how to restore the radio relay grid in order to find your missing son. Look for clues along the way and manage your resources while you decode the secrets of Full Quiet. Your puzzle solving, combat and survival skills will be tested. . . Do you have what it takes to silence the forest and drive out those who have emerged into our world? - Explore a huge open world full of tough enemies and challenging, interactive puzzles. - Day/Evening/Night cycle - Find and unlock camps before nightfall, rest and then branch out to find needed supplies, tools and new weapons. - Interact with ham radio equipment to restore the radio grid and silence the forest. - Alone, isolated in the woods, you will feel lost; but Pap's notes, your maps and old radio chatter will help guide you along the way.

Garlic (Ratalaika Games, 6th Jul, $14.99) - You are Garlic, an onion-headed boy, and you want to climb the Sacred Tower to meet the Cyber Goddess who will grant your wish. But then something doesn’t go as planned… Walk, jump, and dash your way through levels full of enemies, traps, and innovative platforming mechanics. The game includes many checkpoints to not get frustrated in a simple and fun mechanics, with the option of performing amazing combo dashes. Inspired by classics of the genre, Garlic is a tough but fun platformer outing perfect for both new and experienced players alike.

Gimmick! Special Edition (Bitwave Games, 6th Jul, $14.99) - Save the day as a platform-bouncing, star-shooting cutie pie in this long-lost NES™ gem! An old-school challenge enhanced for the modern player SUNSOFT's NES™ classic Gimmick! returns in this long-wished-for Special Edition from City Connection. Experience a stunning physics-based platformer with updated features like online leaderboards, achievements, a time attack mode, save and quick load, a rewind function, a gorgeous gallery (with cartridges, art, and scanned manuals), and more. Stellar platform physics with a bouncing star Explore a physics-based playground that was way ahead of its time. As the cute youkai Yumetaro, use your star-summoning powers to tackle complex challenges with creativity and finesse. Your wonderful star will help you reach hidden spots, traverse cliffs, and pull off trick shots that outwit even the toughest baddies! Discover a hidden NES™ treasure Gimmick! was exclusively released on Famicom™/NES™ in Japan and Scandinavia in the early ‘90s. - Read our Gimmick! Special Edition review

i.Game Hong Kong Mahjong (Webi & Neti, 29th Jun, $7.70) - Now you can play Hong Kong Mahjong on Nintendo Switch™, accompanied by authentic Cantonese voice, providing you with the most realistic gaming experience! In the game, you can choose between 3-fan or 8-fan winning conditions, decide whether to allow flower tiles, and enjoy two different game modes. In "Score Match" mode, you can freely play and aim for high scores. In "Tournament" mode, you must defeat 16 opponents with different personalities and playing strategies to win the title of Mahjong King! The game features powerful artificial intelligence that adjusts automatically based on the player's skill level, allowing Mahjong enthusiasts to practice their skills anytime, anywhere.

Medal of Guardians (STP WORKS, 6th Jul, $3.99) - You can select a job at any time according to the battle situation from a variety of jobs, such as a tank who serves as a shield for fellow soldiers, a healer who is good at providing support, a job specializing in single attacks, a job specializing in ranged attacks, etc. Select the most suitable job for your battle. In this world, power resides in medals, and the power of medals is used to use skills. Medals can be acquired by defeating enemies. Medals are also used to strengthen weapons and armor. There are two types of spheres: passive spheres, which enhance status, and active spheres, which enable the use of special skills. Each sphere has a level, and the higher the level, the more effective the sphere. Each job grows six statuses. In addition, weapons and armor can be strengthened to enhance attack and defense.

Mountain Climb Driver: Real Physics Arcade Racing (Megame, 6th Jul, $9.99) - Upgrade your iron horse, break into an extreme race and be the first! Your goal is to get to the end of the mountain track in the shortest possible time. Sounds simple? No matter how! Your fuel is not infinite, and mountain roads are unforgiving. Collect canisters to replenish your fuel supplies and continue the race. Perform stunts, collect stars and get big rewards for your racing skills! The reward will be used to improve the parameters of your vehicle, so it's better to collect all the stars, because a powerful car will bring you closer to victory!

Necrosmith (Merge Games, 6th Jul, $7.99) - Assemble the dead using different body parts while upgrading your tower, combine the abilities of the different fantastic races to fight your way through the hordes of enemies and overrun the ’chosen ones’. To tell the truth, the dead are pretty, uhm, dumb. In a dark, dark tower a dark, dark Necromancer is performing a dark, dark ritual as dark, dark clouds swarm… Wait a second! What is a white cat doing here?

Rainbow Snake (RandomSpin, 6th Jul) - Dive into a vibrant universe with Rainbow Snake, a classic game reimagined with a colorful twist. Feast on multicolored morsels that transform your luminous tail into the color you've just devoured. Composed of pure rainbow light, your snake can't eat itself but beware of colliding with green walls. Immerse yourself in this captivating gameplay and strive to rack up the highest score possible. Enjoy the stunning visual palette and engaging mechanics of Rainbow Snake.

RichMan 4 Fun (Softstar Entertainment, 6th Jul, $11.99) - When you enter the world of "RichMan 4 Fun", you will find yourself in a property management game full of opportunities and challenges. You can experience the fun and sense of achievement of making money and managing assets. The game is played in rounds, and the number of steps to move on the map is determined by rolling the dice. You can accumulate assets by acquiring real estate, building houses, and investing in the stock market. The game also has a rich variety of card props that can help you achieve your goals more easily, defeat others, and become the richest tycoon player in the game!

Sandream (BluSped Studio, 6th Jul, $24.99) - This is an RPG action adventure game with a sand drawn background style, gradually showcasing Ella's journey of growth and transformation. Her memory is blurred in the world of sand. She faced numerous difficulties alone, bravely moving forward with the help of many friends, constantly collecting memory fragments to find herself. The game is designed with many skills, equipment, bonus upgrades, and other operations, with complex and diverse terrains that require continuous exploration and collection. After collecting all the memories, it challenges the powerful Boss.

Sentimental Death Loop (qureate, 6th Jul, $19.99) - Just as you begin to settle in for a fun day at your best friend's house, something changes in her and she kills you. And not just once—she ends your life time and time and time again. Your goal is to escape from this endless loop of despair.

Super Box Delivery: Beyond the Horizon (Revulo, 7th Jul, $4.99) - You'll be transported to a vibrant cartoon world full of whimsical cars and charming customizations. With fun controls and an ever-changing landscape, this game will keep you entertained for hours on end. But beware - you're the only one who can ensure that all packages are delivered on time! Get ready to tackle engaging challenges, earn achievements, and test your driving skills in a thrilling endless driving game. And the best part? Super Box Delivery is perfect for gamers of all ages. Whether you're young or young-at-heart, this game offers a heartwarming and captivating escape from the everyday. So what are you waiting for? Pack up your box tight and get ready for the ride of a lifetime in Super Box Delivery: Beyond the Horizon!

Superfidos (Red Suit Studios, 29th Jun, $17.99) - When Furball accidentally drinks a sleeping potion, his owner, the warlock Lux, needs to extract human fear to create an awakening potion. After the evil wizard crashes at the Golden Sands resort and kidnaps all humans, it’s up to the loyal dogs Kenny, Lenny, and Max to rescue their human friends and show Lux that some love and care always beats fear. Superfidos is a platforming game where you explore the vast world of Fluffington. You play as a magical dog hero, traversing different levels in multiple interconnected areas, gathering power-ups, magic, and more to help you in your journey.

Swords & Bones 2 (RedDeer.Games, 7th Jul, $9.99) - Swords&Bones 2 is a sequel to an action-adventure RPG game by the same name. Experience the ambiance of 16-bit classics from the 80s and 90s with many modern twists. Challenge yourself in 50 action-packed levels full of dangers and riches

Tad the Lost Explorer. Craziest and Madness Edition (Selecta Play, 7th Jul, $39.99) - The lost explorer, Tad, is once again on a whole new adventure! A mysterious curse will take you through the cities of Veracruz, Chicago, Paris and Cairo on an epic journey to find the emerald tablet and save your friends. Have a great time with Tad and his companions in this 2D action video game, where you will face intricate puzzles, survive crazy adversities, and help your friends.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie (NIS America, 7th Jul, $59.99) - Where one trail ends, another begins... What destinies await these three fateful figures? Use the Trails to Walk system to switch between Rean Schwarzer, Lloyd Bannings, and the masked figure "C," and determine the fates of key characters and locations within Zemuria. Dive into refined tactical combat with new features such as United Front, and discover new allies and challenges within the halls of the True Reverie Corridor! - Read our The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie review

The Past Within (Rusty Lake, 6th Jul, $5.99) - The past and future cannot be explored alone! Team up with a friend and piece together the mysteries surrounding Albert Vanderboom. Communicate what you see around you to help one another solve various puzzles and explore the worlds from different perspectives! The Past Within is the first co-op only point-and-click adventure set in the mysterious world of Rusty Lake.

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download.