Gimmick! is one of the most valuable after-market titles for the Famicom, and even more so for the NES, where it only received a limited release in Scandinavia as Mr. Gimmick. Sunsoft, the publisher, was an unsung hero of the 8 and 16-bit gaming eras, with titles like Batman, Gremlins 2, Panorama Cotton, and Waku Waku 7 to its name.
Gimmick was director Tomomi Sakai's labour of love, appearing late in the NES’s life cycle. A lot of effort was put into its graphical quality and soundtrack as a response to the Super Nintendo’s emerging dominance. You play as Yumetaro, a small green creature who is accidentally gifted to a young girl as a toy. When she finds herself kidnapped to another dimension, Yumetaro decides to rescue her.
A platform action game, Gimmick is famous for two things beyond its technical feats: deviously designed levels that require clever use of physics properties, and an utterly brutal difficulty level. Its stages are designed to perfection, Sakai engineering their layouts with pitfalls that require both logical strategy and knife-edge reflex. It features six stages in total, but mastering it will take long-term dedication. For those willing to push themselves, a speed run mode has been included to record your times.
Although he can acquire one-time use secondary weapons, Yumetaro’s primary ability is his magic star projectile. This bounces forward, taking out enemies and bouncing off the scenery in an organic fashion. But, it’s the way that you can leap on top of the star as it pings back, riding it to out-of-reach areas, that defines the game. You often need to judge the star’s trajectory, seeing how it responds to various angles, before hitching a ride, and this takes a great deal of trial and error. The star acts as a means of attack, defence, and a method to uncover secrets throughout the game. The last part is key, because each Gimmick stage requires exploration to discover a hidden magic object that affords you several extra lives in accordance with a massive score boost. Should you acquire all six of these treasures without using any continues, you can reveal the true last boss and achieve the best ending. The hidden areas are puzzles within puzzles, requiring incredibly deft finger reflex just to have a chance of reaching them. Beyond the viciously designed platforming and enemy negotiations, using your head to seek out these magic items makes the game what it is, riding cannonballs in a true leap of faith just to see where they take you.
This special edition re-release is a fine port from BitWave Games, featuring achievements, art galleries, save state features, and a rewind function that really comes in handy when you need to learn a thorny section. All are very welcome additions, though the art gallery is a little anaemic and no CRT filter options is a tad disappointing. The presentation is fairly basic overall, but it gets the job done.
Switch-bendingly tough though it is, Gimmick is a salient example of what made the 8-bit era so wonderful: a razor-sharp, thoughtfully illustrated action adventure full of creativity and imagination. Just be warned that when people talk about 'old-school difficulty', Gimmick is a cut above what they usually have in mind, and to that end may prove frustrating for those unable to steel themselves to the challenge.
Comments
I get it now, you point out difficulty as a setback in order to hook more people into playing the game, indirectly saying "play this, play this!". It certainly worked for me, keep up the good work!
My number one favourite NES / Famicom game right here.
I'm such a big big fan of Gimmick. :3
It's difficult but it's a really cute and detailed game, especially for NES standards.
Just look out for all the little bespoke touches they put into the game. You can't deny it was made with love.
This looks so charming. Can you remove the borders and adjust the aspect ratio? I really dislike border art in these releases and always just turn them black.
Yumetarô... Hmm... "Yume" is Japanese for "dream". But, I haven't seen anything dream related things in the review, though... Toy became a living creature – that's sounds like a dream...
I'm usually not a fan of excessively difficult games, but this game looks so charming and the gameplay sounds so interesting that I'm willing to eventually give it a try and regardless, glad to see even more retro games coming to Switch!
I did have this on pre order with limited run until I saw it’s coming out on general release , I’ve pre ordered this on Amazon . It’s also coming out on evercade
I absolutely love this game. One of teh very very best on the NES, and very rare & expensive to find nowadays, so its great that its now available more widely. I'm very happy its a physical release too!
@Tom-Massey I have the same question as @Clyde_Radcliffe... is it possible to turn off the borders and just have black bars? Static borders in scrolling games drive me mad. Even the comparitively subtle ones in the NSO games get on my nerves.
Gimmick is my absolute favorite game on the NES, period. It's such a technical achievement and beautiful game that it's one game that I feel like everyone should try out. Super happy it's back for everyone and I can't wait to eventually play it, once my impulse buy of the limited edition from LRG comes in after how many months lmao 💀
Nice review! If you like this be sure to check out Juiced! on the Switch
Physical copy would have been cool.
Never got the hype for this one.
Seems like it was more because it's such a rare game.
But just as with Little Samson (which is more fun than this), there is way better games on the system.
