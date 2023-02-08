Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

It's official — Game Boy and Game Boy Advance are both coming to Nintendo Switch Online. I think you'll all agree with us when when we say — FINALLY! And they're available later today, after the Direct is over!!

Game Boy will be available on the base service, while Game Boy Advance is only available via the Expansion Pass.

Here are all of the games that will be available on the services today:

Game Boy

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX

Tetris

Super Mario Land 2

Gargoyle’s Quest

Game and Watch Gallery 3

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

Metroid II: Return of Samus

Wario Land 3

Kirby’s Dream Land

Game Boy Advance

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3 (with e-Reader)

WarioWare Inc

Kuru Kuru Kururin

Mario Kart Super Circuit

Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga

Zelda: Minish Cap

More games will also be added at a later date.

This is breaking news and we'll be updating this as we get more info.

