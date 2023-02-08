It's official — Game Boy and Game Boy Advance are both coming to Nintendo Switch Online. I think you'll all agree with us when when we say — FINALLY! And they're available later today, after the Direct is over!!
Game Boy will be available on the base service, while Game Boy Advance is only available via the Expansion Pass.
Here are all of the games that will be available on the services today:
Game Boy
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX
- Tetris
- Super Mario Land 2
- Gargoyle’s Quest
- Game and Watch Gallery 3
- Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
- Metroid II: Return of Samus
- Wario Land 3
- Kirby’s Dream Land
Game Boy Advance
- Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3 (with e-Reader)
- WarioWare Inc
- Kuru Kuru Kururin
- Mario Kart Super Circuit
- Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga
- Zelda: Minish Cap
More games will also be added at a later date.
Comments (76)
Well hot ***** dog.
And i can play gb without expansion pass!!! Hallelujah!
Minish cap for GBA is well worth playing for Zelda fans waiting for Tears of the Kingdom
Kinda cool but can’t say I care given how far behind the virtual console is. It’s time for GameCube games.
Decent selection of games!
Wonder where on earth Super Mario Land 1 is. Kind of especially glaring an omission for me since I like it way more than I do 2.
Hope to see it be purchasable offline separate from Nintendo Switch online subscription
Gargoyle's Quest made me smile, nice to see it get some more love.
Minish Cap is ok for a single playthrough, but doesn't really bring much else to the table.
I'll be playing Fire Emblem. Fzero fans were not forgotten!
Fantastic, hopefully next we get Game Gear and Sega Master System soon too but c'mon Nintendo we really need an option to buy these games. I rather own these games than temporarily play them until the death of Switch.
Some great games!
Finally. Good launch line up too, Wario Land 3 is worth it on its own.
Kuru Kuru Kuruin is a great game.
And there's no excuse for not adding Tetris Attack now.
Everyone needs to experience the eReader levels in the GBA version of SMB3. Some of the most creative Mario levels ever made.
I'm surprised they didn't announce new GBA or Game Boy joy con controllers.
Then again it might just be because it's a bad idea.
Also finally a reason to buy the Expansion Pass.
Can we get Gen 3 Pokémon and Mother 3?
Not to mention that JP will get some extra games (a Majong game) and FE Binding Blade and The Frog For Whom the Bell Tolls at a later date!
Wow this may actually be able to deter me from purchasing Metroid before its physical release. I’m so happy to play minis cap and the wario land games again.
Please don't release NSO controllers for this. I have no space and no money 😭
WHERE IS WARIO LAND 4
I am pleased by this.
Minish Cap, here I come! And never tried those Mario 3 extra levels before. Great, great Direct.
Finally, I had given up hope
Is the expansion pass worth it now?
(It’s nice getting the gba games but most of them I already have with the exception of kuru kuru kururin and minish cap and the half exception of the e-reader levels(also how is Kirby tilt and tumble gonna work?))
Also PLEASE give us sacred stones and medabots and kingdom hearts!!
It's 2023 and they're still drip feeding us games??
I'VE BEEN WAITING. WAITING SO, SO LONG FOR THIS, LIKE A WIZARD WAITING FOR A CHOSEN ONE. AND OOOOOOH MY GOD HAS IT BEEN WORTH IT.
I can finally play Wario Land, Minish Cap, Fire Emblem, Tetris and so SO many more for the very first time! AND IT'S AVAILABLE TODAY AUHWFHWIFGUWVFWGIFV
Also....I don't want to toot my own horn or anything.... but I completely called it that they'd split them across the tiers 😎
Now that this finally happened, get ready for people to start requesting GameCube, DS, Wii and Virtual Boy, and other consoles like Neo-Geo and Turbografx-16 when they start feeling that this service is still bad.
The real problem of this service is that the games are coming too slow, Game Boy games greatly improved it, but there are still hundreds of NES and SNES games missing.
I think the only thing that surprised me is they didn't bump the price of NSO when doing this.
Still not subscribing for it though. I just want the games individually.
The Mother 3 discourse returns ho ho
Good start but i'm sad there's no Pokemon Yellow, Crystal and Emerald. Hopefully they will add those at some point.
Nice! And a shadow drop, even better.
Definitely replaying through a bunch of these: Land 2, Minish Cap, the Oracles, Superstar Saga etc.
Plenty of new games for me. That Alone in the Dark GBC game looks cool, never knew that even existed.
This could almost tempt me... almost.
But then I remembered that I have most of these games on my 3DS. And no surprises that Nintendo would tie the GBA games to the expansion pass.
I would so jump at a physical compilation of Game Boy games though (or a Game Boy Mini similar to the Game & Watch novelties).
@Luigivaldo : If you set up a Japanese NNID and link it to a Switch profile on your console, even if you’re subscribed to a different region for the purposes of NSO, you can still download the GB/GBA apps in order to play any Japanese exclusives.
Gamecube for switch 2 at this rate...
Base NSO users are not forgotten! Good play on Nintendo's part, upping the value of both plans. And we get GBC games, too!
Game Boy And GBA Coming To Switch Online Today!
Where?
@Greatluigi If you're happy with the N64 stuff then yes it is, there's a fair few games on there now and more still to come.
Gargoyle's Quest is always appreciated
Awesome thanks Nintendo!
Great additions, adds more value to the service. Tetris on GB and Mario Kart Super Circuit will get some good playtime from me...
@Link506 Fifteen games being dropped at once isn’t exactly drip-feed.
@Scrubicius later today, and depending on where you live.
Holy Toledo Batman! And Ganon has a voice actor!!!
@Lizuka I was like ‘where is it, c’monnn where is it…. What? WHAT? No Super Mario Land?’.
How strange that’s not on the list but perhaps that’s one to hold off for now to peak interest once again next year or something.
@ralphdibny Don't think that'll be possible in this case, seeing that these two consoles are handheld devices.
Years ago I wouldve been so hyped to see this finally come true but seeing all those titles on my 3ds ready to be played, lessened the impact
@victordamazio I want a game added on at least one platform every week. Not one game for every platform every week. They wouldn’t do that even for a hypothetical.
I also want Sega CD and 32X games released alongside regular Genesis games.
Super Mario Advance 4 being one of the first games on the GBA app is amazing. That game is the culmination of the Super Mario Advance games.
I know I'm probably beating a dead horse, but can they relist Tetris on the 3DS eShop before they close it?
@victordamazio
To me i still feel the biggest issue with the service is that there is still no "buy and keep" option.
@DiggleDog
i would love to see mother 3 get some form of remake or remaster on switch since it will be the only official way to play the game in english and i would love to see it preserved as best as possible.
Can't wait to finally play Oracle of Ages, as I never had the chance. Nintendo really needs to up the ante and release at least (!) 3 games per month for each platform.
This is what I really wanted to be announced!
I hope they include full Super Gameboy support. The SGB was capable of more than just adding color.
I hope the Summon Night: Swordcraft Series will be on switch and if possible have the 3rd game of the series translated
@victordamazio I've even heard of C64 games an... interesting choice.
@Don Pokemon Yellow/Blue/Red/Gold/Silver/Crystal are maybe the best selling (or among the best selling) games in 3DS e-shop. They won't give them away on extra tier or they will save them for Switch 2
This new trend of watching these shows from Nintendo and Microsoft only to learn that I've already paid for most of what they are talking about is pretty tight.
NSO just got 20% cooler.
Give me the og Super Mario Land (my childhood game) and I'm set.
(still refreshing)
I somehow missed out on the Zelda Oracle games, so excited to play those when they come out. Major nostalgia. Very happy with the announcement. Between this and Goldeneye release, I might be coming around to subscribe to NSO.
@Dragonite89
I agree wholeheartedly.
@NintendoEternity today is already over its already tomorrow!
Do people that enjoy retro games not already own machines that can play them? Like Gameboys, 3DS, WiiU, Analogue pockets or other dedicated retro handhelds? Never saw the point in wanting retro titles as a subscription with limited selection.
I’m glad this didn’t wait until September after all! My only disappointments are no Wario Land 4 yet and not having the first Super Mario Land at launch is very odd, though I love that Super Mario Land 2 got a lot of love. Its 30th anniversary wasn’t long ago, after all. Hopefully they’ll still keep adding Nintendo 64 games. Looking forward to playing through Mario & Luigi and WarioWare again!
@Chapapa Then don't buy it.
@Bass_X0 Four best reasons Sonic CD Star Wars Chess 'Princess Leia kills Vader if you can get him off the board' Star Wars 32X and Knuckles Chaotixs.
@mikegamer won’t, just tryna understand why people let Nintendo rob them blind. A handful games that you’ll never own. Probably hoping every month your desired title will finally be added.
Been waiting for this for a very long time. Glad they added GBA at the same time as GB. And no price increase. YES!!! We may see DS games before Switch 2. Or Master System/Saturn. Hopefully then GameCube/3DS/Dreamcast for Switch 2. A Wii app would be amazing but the file size would get very large. Maybe still technically doable.
Best direct ever! Finally I get to play my favorite Wario Ware (the one I drew from perler beads in my avatar) on the Switch. And Tetris, 2 of my favorite Zeldas, Super Mario Land 2, Game & Watch Gallery 3, Wario Land 3, and they're coming out with Advance Wars 1 & 2, We Love Katamari, a new Samba De Amigo, and the Metroid Prime Remake. It couldn't get much better as far as I'm concerned.
That they released GB/GBC and GBA NSO early February without proper reveal aka shadow drop, it gives even more chance that they reveal Core/Main Line Pokémon games from these consoles aka Red/Green/Blue/Yellow/Gold/Silver/Crystal/Ruby/Sapphire/FireRed/LeafGreen/Emerald that they release them over time on Pokémon Day, because that would make sense even more.
dimi has a point, but with these games being add they could sell even more NSO. Etc: my NSO+EXPSN is expiring March 14th 20:03 EET, so with that they make me want continue my NSO+EXPSN.
@Chapapa Sometimes we don't want to have to drag all of our stuff out when we want to play something, and sometimes it's not worth $90 to buy a semi-rare game I don't have. I'm already paying $20 a month for online, why not pay $50 to be able to play all my favorite N64 games without having to go into basement and drag out an N64. I have four consoles hooked up already.
I'm still not gonna pony up for the expansion pass but I'm glad they were smart enough to immediately include Wario games for GB and GBA
I can already play some of these on my Metallic Blue GBA Micro though I WAS KINDA tempted by the SMB3 E-Reader levels...
...BUUUUT I can play those on my BittBoy: Pocket-Go.
This is cool. I've already got the GB games loaded. The selection is sparse, but I assume they will add more. It's interesting that they have sequels without the originals on there though. How about Super Mario Land and SML3: Wario Land and WLII?
Yes!!! Probably won’t get Astro Boy Omega Factor but Super Star Saga is on here. 👍🏾
Non-Advance games not restricted to the Expansion Pass, that's good. Nice starting line-up (Tetris was somewhat surprising).
The fact that they're still actively updating Switch's online service makes me think Nintendo's next console won't be released until 2025-2026...
My favorite version of Tetris! I’ll play this soooo much…. Meh I know I’ll play it one day and likely never again… but still!!!
Looking forward for the addition of all the Zelda games, though. Although I fear playing them on an emulator on the Steam Deck is more certain to help me preserve my save data beyond the life of the Switch… sometimes I really wish we could just buy these… on that note: I’m definitively buying Trick Ghost and Erthian Odyssey!
Hmmm… playing the old 2D Zelda games on the TV is something I’ve been waiting for. Was hoping for remakes using the Link‘s Awakening engine though…
Now add MechPlatoon!!
