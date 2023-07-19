Pokémon GO Community Day Classic Squirtle Makeup Event
Image: Nintendo Life

Following certain problems with July's Community Day Classic event in Pokémon GO, Niantic has announced a special global 'makeup event' on 23rd July so that everyone who previously missed out has another chance to get involved.

The Squirtle-starring Community Day Classic event took place a few weeks back on 9th July, however, it seems that many of those playing the game with a Pokémon Trainer Club account experienced log-in issues and missed out on the festivities.

The upcoming makeup event holds all of the same bonuses that the original one did — just without the log-in issues this time, hopefully. Generation I's Water-Type starter, Squirtle, will once again be appearing more frequently in the wild, and there will even be some special Field Research tasks to get you an encounter with a special sunglasses-wearing variant — what a cool little guy.

For all of the details on this makeup event and July's standard Community Day, be sure to check out our full guide below.

Were you affected by log-in issues earlier this month? Let us know in the comments.

