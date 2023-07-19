Following certain problems with July's Community Day Classic event in Pokémon GO, Niantic has announced a special global 'makeup event' on 23rd July so that everyone who previously missed out has another chance to get involved.

The Squirtle-starring Community Day Classic event took place a few weeks back on 9th July, however, it seems that many of those playing the game with a Pokémon Trainer Club account experienced log-in issues and missed out on the festivities.





🐢💧📅 pic.twitter.com/gzX4uqWJGG Trainers, if you missed out on or experienced login issues during @PokemonGoApp Community Day Classic: Squirtle, you’re in luck! A special global makeup event will be held for all Trainers this Sunday, July 23.🐢💧📅 https://t.co/PApwmlbfK3 July 18, 2023

The upcoming makeup event holds all of the same bonuses that the original one did — just without the log-in issues this time, hopefully. Generation I's Water-Type starter, Squirtle, will once again be appearing more frequently in the wild, and there will even be some special Field Research tasks to get you an encounter with a special sunglasses-wearing variant — what a cool little guy.

For all of the details on this makeup event and July's standard Community Day, be sure to check out our full guide below.