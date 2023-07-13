Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Things have been quiet around Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos for a while now. The game was first announced at the end of last year, and the only glimpse that we have got in the ensuing months was a couple of screenshots in March and a release date of 26th September. But now, Natsume Inc. has released the first gameplay trailer for the upcoming title and it looks... not terrible?

Sure, some of the movements look a little shoddy (why would you pet the animal itself when you could just wave your hand in the air above it?), but bear in mind that our last point of reference for the series was Harvest Moon: One World and the less said about that the better.

This first trailer gives us a proper look at the world of Anthos and its varying climates. There are waterfalls, volcanoes, snowy pastures, and green fields (what is this? Hyrule?) that you will be able to visit as you set out on a quest to reunite the divided land through the magical language of farming. Of course, there also looks to be plenty of romance to be had and locals to woo along the way as well.

For a closer look at some of the upcoming game's features, check out the following information from Natsume:

- Keep and raise different kinds of cows, chickens, and sheep in your barn! Find even more exotic animals to keep out in the wild of Anthos!

- Woo 5 different bachelors and 5 different bachelorettes! Marry whoever your heart desires!

- Keep unique pets like wolves and exotic animals such as ferrets!

- Collect seeds from Harvest Wisps hidden all over Anthos! Some of the rare ones only come out at certain times, so keep an eye out for them!

- Explore the wide world of Anthos on foot or on mount! Unique and unusual mounts are available as well!

- Fast travel around the world using the Harvest Goddess's Warp Statues!

- Take pictures, selfies, and more!

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos will be coming our way in just a couple of months now (because, yes, September is only two months away) and you can currently pre-order the game for $49.99 with the added bonus of a cow plushie.