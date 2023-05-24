Publisher Natsume has revealed the release date for Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos, the latest installment in the farming franchise. You won't have too long to wait, either, as it'll launch on Nintendo Switch on September 26th, 2023 (and if you think that's a long way off, just remember it's nearly June already!).

Not only that but it's also been revealed that pre-orders for the game on Amazon will also come with a rather adorable Harvest Moon 25th Anniversary Sleepytime Cow Plush. If that's not quite enough to satiate your needs, then a Limited Edition is also available via the NIS America online store for a cool $84.99.

This one comes with the aforementioned plush, along with an Animal Lapel Pin Set, a soundtrack CD, and a collector's box. Oh, and the game itself, of course.

Frustratingly, we've still yet to see any gameplay footage from The Winds of Anthos just yet, but Natsume has released a number of screenshots to give a flavour of what the game will look like upon launch.

Meanwhile, farming fans will have more to look forward to in the coming months with the upcoming launch of Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, Fae Farm, and Everdream Valley. So much to choose from!

