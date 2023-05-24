Publisher Natsume has revealed the release date for Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos, the latest installment in the farming franchise. You won't have too long to wait, either, as it'll launch on Nintendo Switch on September 26th, 2023 (and if you think that's a long way off, just remember it's nearly June already!).
Not only that but it's also been revealed that pre-orders for the game on Amazon will also come with a rather adorable Harvest Moon 25th Anniversary Sleepytime Cow Plush. If that's not quite enough to satiate your needs, then a Limited Edition is also available via the NIS America online store for a cool $84.99.
This one comes with the aforementioned plush, along with an Animal Lapel Pin Set, a soundtrack CD, and a collector's box. Oh, and the game itself, of course.
Frustratingly, we've still yet to see any gameplay footage from The Winds of Anthos just yet, but Natsume has released a number of screenshots to give a flavour of what the game will look like upon launch.
Meanwhile, farming fans will have more to look forward to in the coming months with the upcoming launch of Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, Fae Farm, and Everdream Valley. So much to choose from!
I think I will get the standard physical release, but if there is a seller in my hometown provide the plushie bundle, I might get them.
Sorry, but unless this gets good reviews, I'm gonna pass. Ever since Marvelous ended their partnership with Natsume and rebranded the original Harvest Moon as Story of Seasons, the new Harvest Moon series published by Natsume could never hold a candle to Story of Seasons.
And with A Wonderful Life (admittedly, the only one I played, but still my favorite) coming out soon, I'm more looking forward to that. I already got the game preordered.
Doesn’t out kawaii the goat plushie in a wonderful life.
Why do they keep making this gaurbauge? Why are there people who keep buying it?
INB4 farm sim overload comments.
At least it looks like they are trying a bit harder this time. I did actually enjoy the last game despite it looking like trash it did have some good ideas. I've never played a farm sim that I've actually disliked so I like to keep an open mind and not become part of the echo chamber that actively bash these games before trying them, but its worth noting I'm easily pleased and graphics don't really bother me. What I don't like is how they are still trying to fool their customers into thinking they are the OG Harvest moon by marketing things like their 25th anniversary which is just plain incorrect, that really rubs me the wrong way.
@Erigen,
One persons garbage, is another ones treasure.
@Erigen
I don't think the last game One World is that bad.
I saw some little progress from One World and I saw some good progress from Winds of Anthos.
I will get both One World and Winds of Anthos.
I really hope they do eventually manage to nail it with this series. The more alternative options in the space the better, especially since Story of Seasons itself can be pretty wildly disparate in quality and I've never at all cared for Stardew, and while it's not the same series the name Harvest Moon does certainly still mean something to me.
At least it doesn't look horrendous in terms of visuals this time. I still don't really expect much of the Harvest Moon games at this point ...
