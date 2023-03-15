What's important in this case is that there is a new Harvest Moon title on its way and it has a pretty big job to do if it is going to overcome the failures of its predecessor, One World.

We first heard about The Winds of Anthos at the end of last year, though with very little detail about the game at the time, we didn't have much to go on. Now, Natsume has shared a first look at some images from the upcoming title as well as a few more details on what we can expect to find this time around.

The features themselves won't be all that surprising to anyone that has even remotely heard of the series before (there's farming, romance, 'adventure' — what did you expect? War?), but the first-look images at least begin to show us what the game will look like with a new 3D art style — so that's something, right? You can find all of the details from Natsume below.

- Discover five unique towns with their own seasons, terrain, and villagers! Explore the world of Anthos while searching for Harvest Wisps, wild animals, mines and more!

- Care for livestock such as cows, sheep, chickens, and more, and earn bonuses on your farm for keeping a variety of animals!

- Woo five different bachelors and five different bachelorettes! Marry whoever your heart desires!

- Keep pets such as cats, dogs, parakeets, wolves, and more!

- Doc Jr. is back with a new and improved Expando-Farm that lets you easily move your farm around the land of Anthos!

- Cook multiple dishes in your kitchen at the same time!

We still don't have a solid release date or a trailer for The Winds of Anthos at the moment, but we'll be keeping an eye out over the coming months and will keep you updated.

What do you make of The Winds of Anthos so far? Let us know in the comments.