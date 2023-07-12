Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

First revealed for Switch in the June 2023 Direct, MythForce caught our attention with its first-person roguelike gameplay and Saturday morning cartoon visuals. Originally slated for "Q3" of this year, developer Beamdog and publisher Aspyr have now announced that the game will be coming our way on 12th September, and there's even a new trailer too.

Just in case you missed the announcement last month, MythForce will see you venturing through the crypts and castles of the Cursed Lands in a fantasy dungeon crawl. You play as one of four heroes (online co-op is available), each of whom has their own unique abilities to benefit the roguelike runs from wielding legendary weapons to summoning powerful magic.

The 1.0 launch of the game will include three different story episodes — an improvement on the one available in early access — unlockable difficulty modes, and the addition of drop-in/out functionality for online co-op play.

The new release date trailer (above) shows the group of heroes facing off against one of the game's antagonists, Hexstar. Once again, we are in love with those visuals and are keeping our fingers crossed that it plays well on Switch.