Update [Fri 21st Jul, 2023 01:55 BST]:

To celebrate the launch of Pikmin 4 on Switch, Nintendo as now added another two items to its My Nintendo Store.

Kitchen Towel (600 points)

"Add a touch of Pikmin decor to your home with this microfiber kitchen towel! Decorated with a pattern of Red Pikmin, Blue Pikmin, Yellow Pikmin, and Ice Pikmin along with touches of greenery, this absorbant towel makes for an easy and fun way to carry off minor spills."

Shoe Charm Set (500 points)

"Set foot into the world of Pikmin! This set of three rubber shoe charms includes a Red Pikmin, Blue Pikmin, and a Yellow Pikmin that are all ready to lace up and go."

Original article [Fri 7th Jul, 2023 05:55 BST]:

Ahead of the launch of Pikmin 4 on 21st July, Nintendo has adding a new item to its My Nintendo Store in the US.

If you happen to have 200 Platinum Points, you can now order a Pikmin 4 Sticker Set. It contains two 3" vinyl stickers featuring the explorer, Pikmin, and the new rescue pup Oatchi. These stickers can be applied to anything and everything, here's the description:

"This set of two 3" vinyl stickers features a variety of Pikmin, an explorer, and space pup Oatchi from the Pikmin™ 4 game! Add some plucky charm to surfaces like a water bottle, laptop, or Nintendo Switch™ dock. This physical reward is available while supplies last."

Apart from Platinum Points, you'll need to pay the standard shipping fees. You can read more about this on Nintendo's website.