If the idea of playing a party game comprised of Guitar Hero-inspired rhythm controls fills you with a pleasant tingly feeling, then you might want to keep an eye on Super Crazy Rhythm Castle, the result of a collaboration between Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. and British developer Second Impact Games.

Coming soon to Switch and other platforms, Super Crazy Rhythm Castle lets you play either solo or with up to three friends as you work your way through a bizarre castle. You'll need to make sure your sense of rhythm is in order, as the crazed King Ferdinand will do everything in his power to throw you off your game.

Here's a peek at the key features:

Adventure into Absurdity An unforgettable journey with a light heart and a tapping foot. You’ll become one with the music and the madness Unlikely heroes, approach Rhythm Castle! Inside, the unhinged King Ferdinand awaits, ready to defend his crown and ruin your day. Overcome his twisted challenges and beat him in his own game. Throw beans into an ancient summoning ritual. Shut down a giant eggplant DJ. Cover tiny meat people in gravy for reasons that we promise will become clear. All while keeping the beat! Super Soundtrack With over 30 tracks – plus a few hidden extras – tune in for earworm rock, hip hop, dubstep, and plenty more.

Crazy Co-op Chaotic cooperative gameplay that’s fun and accessible. Not a pro at rhythm games? Each player can play their music in three-button or four-button mode – or hop out to focus on puzzling while your buddy covers the music! Whether you go solo or sync up with friends, get ready to embrace the madness and take on the challenges of Rhythm Castle. Multitasking Mayhem From musical escape room to elevator arcade, you’ll need to think outside the beat to stay ahead of the king’s mischief. Juggle music play with tricky tasks and blasting action to solve each level! Relive the Rhythm Gunning for a gold medal? Unlock & play every song in the Music Lab. No nonsense, just pure rhythm!

We'll keep an eye out for an official release date in the near future.

In the meantime, does this look like something you'd enjoy? Leave a comment with your thoughts down below.