The latest charts from Japan are in and it's a resounding victory for the newly launched Master Detective Archives: Rain Code, which comes in at number one with a total of 55,339 sales.

It's a strong start for Spike Chunsoft's Switch exclusive, which comparatively debuted at number twenty-three in the UK charts. Certainly, it demonstrates just how popular these sorts of games can be in Japan compared to regions in the West.

Elsewhere, Final Fantasy XVI drops down to number two with an additional 37,763 sales, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom takes the bronze with 26,089.

There are a few new titles to take note of this week, too, including Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective at number five, 9 R.I.P at number six, and Tokyo Xanadu eX+ for Nintendo Switch at number nine.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese software sales in full:

[NSW] Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE (Spike Chunsoft, 06/30/23) – 55,339 (New) [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix, 06/22/23) – 37,763 (373,790) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 26,089 (1,723,314) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,244 (5,354,788) [NSW] Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective (Capcom, 06/30/23) – 8,373 (New) [NSW] 9 R.I.P. (Idea Factory, 06/29/23) – 8,080 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,241 (3,178,847) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 6,925 (1,114,248) [NSW] Tokyo Xanadu eX+ for Nintendo Switch (Falcom, 06/29/23) – 5,845 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5,225,169

Looking at the hardware for this week, the Nintendo Switch is once again completely dominating, with a total of 106,214 unit sales across all three SKUs. PlayStation 5 comes in second with a combined total of 49,294 unit sales across its two SKUs. Xbox, meanwhile, has unfortunately tanked again after enthusiasm for Diablo IV has presumably died down.

Here is the Japanese hardware chart in full:

Switch OLED Model – 60,045 (4,961,211) PlayStation 5 – 44,967 (3,318,567) Switch – 24,118 (19,421,983) Switch Lite – 22,051 (5,389,433) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,327 (533,910) PlayStation 4 – 2,093 (7,881,468) Xbox Series S – 505 (268,464) Xbox Series X – 466 (202,255) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 40 (1,191,854)

< Last week's charts

What do you make of the Japanese charts this week? Let us know in the comments.